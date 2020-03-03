OSWEGO — The second-seeded Oswego State men’s hockey team defeated fifth-seeded Plattsburgh State, 4-1, on Tuesday in the SUNY Athletic Conference semifinals at the Marano Campus Center Arena.
The Lakers’ three-goal second period proved to be too much to handle for Plattsburgh.
Oswego State is now heading into the SUNYAC championship game against top-seeded Geneseo this Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Ira S. Wilson Arena. The Knights defeated Potsdam, 7-0, in the other semifinal matchup.
After the Cardinals-Lakers game was originally supposed to be last Saturday, the SUNYAC allowed for an extension to Tuesday. The Marano Campus Center Ice Arena’s ice compressor wasn’t working, forcing rink staff to melt the ice during the week and bring in an emergency compressor.
The staff worked “around the clock” to make sure the ice was ready for Tuesday, including repainting the lines.
Oswego State coach Ed Gosek had nothing but compliments for the staff and school administration for the dedication to get the rink ready for Tuesday’s playoff game.
“When you have the support of your administration for our student body and our players, it means a lot,” he said. “I said to the players, ‘The college held up their end of the deal. Everyone sacrificed to make this happen. It’s our turn to sacrifice and get the win.’”
Gosek added that being able to play at home for the last time this season, especially for the 13 seniors, beat out having to play on the road either at Plattsburgh or a neutral-site game.
Travis Broughman notched two goals in the contest, one at 1:33 of the opening period on a rebound and the other at 5:17 of the second period with a wrist shot at the bottom of the faceoff circle in the Cardinals’ defensive zone for a 2-0 Laker advantage. The shot went over goaltender Jimmy Poreda’s shoulder.
“What was nice about (Broughman’s) goals, it wasn’t like he was just in the right place at the right times. He worked extremely hard to create turnovers and work himself into a position,” Gosek said. “I thought we had a lot of good looks in the second period.”
Joey Scorpio gave Oswego State a 3-0 lead with 12:32 remaining in the second period after getting a shot past Poreda down at the bottom of one of the faceoff circles.
The senior class was also strong behind three points from Josh Zizek (1 goal, 2 assists), as well as a three-assist game from Michael Gillespie. Derek Brown also chipped in an assist.
Gosek mentioned that Gillespie and Zizek played a “200-foot (ice) game.”
“This time of year, you have to have every guy not just thinking offense, but is willing to be committed to the defensive zone,” he said. “(Zizek and Gillespie) led by example and the other guys followed suit.”
Steven Kozikoski had a shutout going until 8:22 of the regulation period, when Andrew Pizzo threw a shot from the blue line on the power play that made its way through traffic and Kozikoski. The goaltender made 21 saves on 22 shots, including a 10-shot third period.
“He was a momentum changer and allowed us to get the cushion of goals,” Gosek said.
Oswego State has only a few days rest before the conference title game on Saturday against Geneseo.
Last season, the Lakers fell to Geneseo 4-3 in the championship game after tying the game at 3-3 halfway through the third period. Geneseo scored the go-ahead goal at 14:55 of the third period for its second-straight SUNYAC crown.
Gosek said that with all of the adversity the team has faced this season, it’s taught them “valuable life lessons” on handling different issues. He added that the Knights are a balanced team, and sit at second in the country for a reason.
“They’ve got it going. It’s going to take our best effort. It’s why you play the game,” he said. “On paper, we shouldn’t win. In the hearts of our players, we’ll see what we bring. We’re excited about it.”
