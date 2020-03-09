AMBLER, Pa. — The Oswego State baseball team swept Arcadia University in a doubleheader on Sunday.
The Lakers won by scores of 4-3 and 6-4 over the Knights.
Oswego State (5-3) kicks off its spring-break trip with a doubleheader against Trinity this Saturday at the Lexington County Stadium in Lexington, South Carolina.
Oswego State 4, Arcadia 3: Kieran Finnegan picked up the win on the mound for the Lakers. Finnegan tossed six innings and struck out four batters while giving up three runs (one earned), seven hits and two walks.
Ben Wilcox notched the save for Oswego State. He threw three hitless, scoreless innings while striking out four and walking one.
At the plate, Lukas Olsson doubled and drove in a run. Ryan Enos and Brendon Frank each singled, scored a run and knocked in a run. Rocco Leone doubled and scored a run, and Nick Chilson hit two doubles. Paul Tammaro singled and scored a run.
Oswego State 6, Arcadia 4: Ronald Loomis started on the mound and threw five innings. Loomis struck out two and gave up three hits, three walks and an unearned run.
Kyle Lauria tripled, scored twice and walked three times. Brendon Frank stole three bases and scored two times. Justin Troelstra knocked in two runs, scored a run, singled and walked. Lukas Olsson, Frank Levanti and Nicholas Unger each singled and drove in a run.
