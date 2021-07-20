OSWEGO — An Oswego County angler leads the race for the $10,000 grand prize in the Lake Ontario Counties Summer Derby.
Albion’s Michael Paddock weighed a 31-pound, 7-ounce salmon in Waterport on July 13 to grab the grand-prize lead. The derby continues through July 25.
Other divisions in the derby are the Lake Trout Division, the Brown Trout Division, and the Walleye Division.
The angler placing first within a respective division gets a $1,000 prize.
Additional division prize money awarded is $600 for second, $300 for third, $200 for fourth, $100 for fifth, $75 for places 6-10, and $50 for places 11-20.
Through Monday, Rochester’s Aiden Stafford overtook first place with a 30-pound, 6-ounce catch that was weighed by Narby’s Superrette & Tackle in Kent.
Fulton’s Donald Lavoie holds third place with a 29-pound, 10-ounce catch weighed at K&G Lodge in Oswego. Oswego’s Randall Converse caught a 28-pound, 12-ounce salmon that was weighed at Davenport Boat Livery & Marina in North Rose, which was good enough for sixth place. Steve Drummond of West Monroe currently sits in 19th with a 26-pound, 6-ounce catch that was weighed at K&G Lodge in Oswego.
In the Brown Trout Division, the leader was Rochester’s John Gordon with a 19-pound, 15-ounce catch.
Oswego’s Stephanie Brace was in 16th place with a 15-pound, 12-ounce fish.
Hope Starling of Florida held the lead in the Lake Trout Division with a 23-pound, 11-ounce fish weighed at K&G Lodge.
Sandy Creek’s Michael Landphere was in ninth place (19-pound, 7-ounce fish), and Sandy Creek’s Shane Flory was 14th (18-pound, 10-ounce fish).
Burt Lickers of Niagara Falls continued to lead the Walleye Division with a 10-pound, 10-ounce fish weighed in Lewiston.
The derby awards ceremony is scheduled for July 25 at Captain Jack’s at Sodus Point.
See www.loc.org for updated standings and additional details.
