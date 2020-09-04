OSWEGO — The 2020 Oswego Country Club Men’s Championship took place recently at the 123-year-old course.
For the second consecutive year, Alec Kunzwiler won the championship.
After weeks of hot, dry weather, the day started with rainy weather that extended the tee times of the players until 11:40 a.m. Once play began, Kunzwiler played good golf in periodic rain and late-day winds to shoot a 1-over-par 72.
Dan Dorsey Jr. followed him closely with a 74. Christian Morgia and Greg Lavery came in with matching 76s.
The next day saw much-improved weather. Both Kunzwiler and Morgia shot even par 35s on the front while Dorsey Jr. shot a 4-over-par 39 to lose ground to the leaders. Morgia had a chance to gain ground but missed a birdie putt on the 10th hole, while Kunzwiler made a 12-foot par putt.
Morgia rolled in a 20-footer on the 11th hole to pull to within three strokes. Both players had birdie opportunities on 12th hole. Kunzwiler lipped out his par putt while Morgia made his par putt to get within two strokes of the leader.
Morgia missed a long birdie putt on the 13th hole while Kunzwiler got up and down for a par to save his two-stroke lead.
The par-5 14th hole sealed the deal for Kunzwiler as he dropped a 12-foot putt for eagle while Morgia birdied. Kunzwiler’s lead was three strokes.
Morgia missed the 15th green and could not get up and down, while Kunzwiler parred the hole to regain his four-stroke lead. Both players birdied the 16th hole. Kunzwiler parred the last two holes to shoot a 2-under-par 69 and beat Morgia by five strokes after he shot a 1-under-par 70.
The top two were followed Lavery (150) and Dan Dorsey Jr. (151).
The net championship was taken by Ken Cherchio, who shot net scores of 70 and 67 for a 137 total.
The course was in excellent condition thanks to the work of Scott Peters, Neal Pitcher, and their crew. The Tournament was run smoothly under difficult conditions due to the organization and work by the OCC pro shop under the leadership of PGA Professional Mike Hogan and Assistant Pro Connor Goss.
