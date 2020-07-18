OSWEGO — Otis Allison doubled twice, singled, and drove in five runs to lead the Knights of Columbus to a 13-3 triumph over Oswego Sub Shop recently in Oswego Little League Triple A baseball action at Losurdo Field.
Max Clarke collected two hits and three RBIs for K of C, and Abe Mays had three hits and two RBIs. Other leaders were Ian Rolfe (2 hits, RBI), Maddox Roy (2 hits, RBI), and Greyson Joseph (3 hits, RBI).
Allison (4 strikeouts) and Nolan Sweet (5 strikeouts) pitched for K of C.
K of C trailed 3-2 going into the sixth inning and then exploded for 11 runs in that frame.
For Oswego Sub Shop, Jon Stahl ripped a double and a single, driving in two runs. Nate Chetney had two hits and an RBI, and Carter Conaway singled.
Pitching for Sub Shop were Nate Chetney (7 strikeouts), Jon Stahl (1 strikeout), and Shawn Baldwin (1 strikeout).
