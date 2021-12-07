OSWEGO — Any time a member of the Oswego State men’s hockey team scores, typically the five players on the ice celebrate while high-fiving teammates who are on the bench before play starts again.
But on Saturday, when Tyson Kirkby opened the scoring against Morrisville State, hundreds of stuffed animals flew over the glass to the ice for the Lakers’ annual Teddy Bear Toss during the team’s 5-1 win over the Mustangs.
Anything from the stereotypical teddy bear to a giant purple sloth was thrown onto the ice, and all will be donated to the Toys for Tots program.
“We’re grateful to the fans for bringing the teddy bears. You see the bears flying on the ice, it’s awesome,” Oswego State head coach Ed Gosek said. “It’s a great cause. I’m glad to see a senior get it.”
That goal came on the power play just 6:29 into the opening period. Just three minutes later, Kirkby scored again with assists from Jack Arcan and Tyler Flack to make it 2-0.
Oswego State kept the offense alive with two more goals in the second period from Troy Robillard and Quinn Warmuth.
But the third period presented some problems for the Lakers, with what Gosek called a “parade” to the penalty box. Oswego State already killed three penalties in the opening 40 minutes, and immediately had to kill a fourth as Mac Lewis drew a roughing minor at the end of the period.
Morrisville began the third period on the power play. A minute and a half into the third period, A.J. Ryan was charged with a checking from behind major and a game misconduct, making it a five-on-three power play.
The Mustangs also pulled their goaltender for the extra skater, making it six-on-three in favor of Morrisville. Curtis Abbott scored on an unassisted goal at 1:56 after Ben Addison blocked the original shot. The puck went right back to Abbott’s stick, who sailed a wrist shot past goaltender Steven Kozikoski.
Minutes later, Troy Robillard was called for tripping, putting the Lakers down five-on-three again. Morrisville pulled its goaltender again for the extra skater, but Kozikoski made all seven saves during the man-advantage.
Outside of the penalty kills, Kozikoski also stopped a penalty shot after Jesse Anderson was tripped up by Ryan Dickinson on a breakaway toward the end of the game. Kozikoski finished the night with 30 saves, 18 alone in the third period.
“The goaltending, obviously, I thought Koz was tracking the puck extremely well, working through screens. … Your goalie’s got to be your best PK guy and he was tonight,” Gosek said. “He was the difference in tonight’s game.”
Alex DiCarlo scored the Lakers’ final goal on the power play with a few minutes left in the game. Oswego State scored on two of its three power plays, making it six power-play goals on the weekend including the Friday game against SUNY Canton.
“Coach (Jon) Whitelaw has been working (on the power play) and rotating players in and out on special teams,” Gosek said. “They’re finally getting some chemistry. Some guys that you would least expect are contributing.”
On top of the penalty kills, Oswego State’s defense blocked 20 shots, with Addison leading the team blocking five shots. Ten different players blocked at least one shot.
“There were a lot of guys that laid out willing to block shots. That was a huge positive. … They’re taking pride in it,” Gosek said. “It’s contagious. When you have your senior captain willing to block a shot five-on-five, why wouldn’t you five-on-four or five-on-three?”
The Lakers now sit in third place in the SUNYAC with a game in hand on first-place SUNY Geneseo and second-place Brockport State.
“We’ll take the three points. We’re grateful for that,” Gosek said. “The penalties in the third (period), we deserved them. It’s a flash back to earlier in the year where we were undisciplined. We let our emotions get in the way of the game.”
Oswego State (7-3-1, 4-1-1 SUNYAC) have one game left in the semester, traveling to Nazareth College (3-6-1, 3-4-0 UCHC). The Golden Flyers are coming off a 5-2 win against King’s College Sunday.
“Last game of the semester. We don’t want to lay an egg up there. We’ve got to be better than we were tonight,” Gosek said. “We have to be more disciplined. It’s a hard week with finals. … We’ve got to find a way to get through it and be ready for Saturday.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.