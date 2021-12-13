OSWEGO — Senior Tyson Kirkby has left the Oswego State men’s hockey team, head coach Ed Gosek said Friday.
Kirkby elected to go to the Southern Professional Hockey League in pursuit of a contract with the Fayetteville (North Carolina) Marksmen.
In nine games with Oswego State this season, Kirkby recorded five points (two goals, three assists). Prior to leaving, he was on a four-game point streak with two goals against Morrisville State last Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.