Oswego, NY (13126)

Today

Thunderstorms - a few could contain very heavy rain, especially overnight. Low 63F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms - a few could contain very heavy rain, especially overnight. Low 63F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.