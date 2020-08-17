OSWEGO — The Knights of Columbus topped Oswego Sub Shop 6-1 on Saturday to wrap up the regular-season title in the Oswego Little League Triple A baseball division.
K of C will now seek to add the playoff crown. The Triple A semifinals are set for 6 p.m. Tuesday. K of C will face fourth-seeded Burke’s at Losurdo Field, and second-seeded Sub Shop will take on third-seeded Vashaw’s at Lagoe Field.
On Saturday at Lagoe Field, the Triple A consolation game will be played at 10 a.m., followed by the championship game at 12:15 p.m.
In its win over Oswego Sub Shop this past Saturday, K of C received outstanding pitching from Greyson Joseph and Abe Mays. Each recorded six strikeouts.
K of C took a 5-0 lead through three innings thanks to several walks. In the fourth inning, Greyson Joseph doubled and scored the final K of C run on an RBI by Ian Rolfe.
Carter Conaway singled and drove in a run for Oswego Sub Shop. Pitching for Sub Shop were Will Peterson (4 strikeouts) and Shawn Baldwin (2 strikeouts).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.