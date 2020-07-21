OSWEGO — Abe Mays and Ian Rolfe combined to pitch the win as the Knights of Columbus defeated Burke’s 13-5 recently in Oswego Little League Triple A baseball action at Losurdo Field.
Mays recorded five strikeouts. Rolfe had three strikeouts.
Offensively for K of C, Mays laced two singles and knocked in two runs. Rolfe had two hits and an RBI, and Odis Allison had two hits and three RBIs.
Maddox Roy and Jack Dewey each had a single and two RBIs, and Max Clarke had a hit and three RBIs.
For Burke’s, Logan Cavalier blasted a home run and singled, driving in two runs. Brody Burdick singled twice and had an RBI. Elliott Zenor (RBI) and Hunter Parkhurst each singled.
Pitching for Burke’s were Cavalier (5 strikeouts) and Peyton Frey (2 strikeouts).
