OSWEGO — Rallying for five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, the Knights of Columbus edged Vashaw’s Collision 9-8 recently in Oswego Little League Triple A baseball action at Losurdo Field.
Greyson Joseph (4 strikeouts) and Nolan Sweet (5 strikeouts) pitched for K of C.
Leading the K of C offense were Abe Mays (triple, 2 singles, 2 RBIs), Greyson Joseph (double, single, 2 RBIs), Ian Rolfe (2 singles, 2 RBIs), Maddox Roy (2 singles, RBI), Odis Allison (2 singles), and Nolan Sweet (double, single, RBI).
Kaleb Farden laced a double and a single for Vashaw’s, knocking in three runs. Emmett Searor and Connor Falise each singled and drove in two runs. Alex Allain and Mason Seinoski each singled twice.
Vashaw’s led 4-0 through two innings of play. K of C scratched for three runs in the third inning to draw to within 4-3. Each team plated a run in the fourth inning, and Vashaw’s scored three runs in the top of the fifth for an 8-4 advantage.
That set the stage for the K of C comeback.
