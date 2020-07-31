OSWEGO — Pitchers Odis Allison (5 strikeouts) and Nolan Sweet (4 strikeouts) led the Knights of Columbus to an 8-1 triumph over Burke’s on Tuesday in Oswego Little League Triple A baseball action at Losurdo Field.
The game was tied 1-1 through two innings. K of C plated a pair of runs in the third inning and tacked on four more in the fourth to pull away.
Abe Mays ripped a single and a triple for the winners, knocking in two runs. Also getting hits were Jack Dewey (RBI), Brody Beshures (2 RBIs), and Odis Allison.
Brody Burdick and Logan Cavallier each singled for Burke’s. Pitching for Burke’s were Payton Frey (6 strikeouts) and Shawn Baldwin (1 strikeout).
