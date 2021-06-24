OSWEGO — The Oswego Little League 5K run/walk was held Sunday near Lagoe Field at the Fort Ontario baseball complex.
Josh Demars won the five-kilometer run with a time of 18:59.
Completing the top five overall finishers were Jon Shaver (19:18), Andrew Shaver (19:33), Jerritt Wahrendorf (20:38), and Dairo Reyes (20:45).
Madeleine Shaver won the women’s 5K run and placed sixth overall with a time of 21:21.
Placing second through fifth in the women’s 5K run were Jessica Leonard (21:41, 7th overall), Terri Richardson (25:31, 17th overall), Kristen Kelly (26:46, 18th overall), and Devon Bond (27:21, 19th overall).
In the 5K walk, the winner was Deborah McAndrew (40:22). She was followed by John McAndrew (45:22) and Dominick Pike (46:33).
See www.auyertiming.com for complete results.
The event is part of the Make It Happen 20K Race Series, which combines long-standing five-kilometer races of the Oswego County Autism Task Force, Oswego Little League, Oswego Health Foundation, and the Buc Boosters into one series.
The OutRun Autism 5K was already held on May 1. Twelve-year-old Andrew Shaver was the top finisher in the race with a time of 18:59. He was closely followed by Jon Shaver (19:19) and Madeleine Shaver (21:02). Madeleine was the top female finisher.
The series continues with the Oswego Health Foundation 5K on Aug. 14, and the Buc Boosters’ Go Bucs 5K on Oct. 10.
Series participants compete in all four individual events, with overall race series winners awarded in both running and walking categories. Series results will be based on age group divisions and race time results from all four events combined.
Visit https://makeithappenoswego.com for more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.