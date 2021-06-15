FULTON — For the fourth straight season, the Jamesville-DeWitt varsity girls lacrosse team won the Section III Class C championship, beating host Fulton 10-7 on Saturday.
The Red Rams were the third seed in the tournament, upsetting the Red Raiders, who earned the top seed in Class C, something that Fulton coach Dan Bartlett said hasn’t happened in program history.
“It’s going to sting because our ultimate goal was to win a sectional title,” he said. “These girls hadn’t played lacrosse in over 700 days because of COVID. They came together and they worked hard and they got better every single day.”
Coming into the championship game, Fulton averaged 16.5 goals per game while only allowing an average of 6.5 per game. Carleigh Patterson scored a hat trick and added two assists. Emma Weaver scored two goals. Lexi Patterson and Mya Carroll had a goal each, and Lauren Goss had an assist.
Goalie Malie Follet made five saves for the Raiders.
The teams traded goals in the first half, with Fulton taking a two-goal lead before J-D scored four unanswered markers for a 6-4 advantage. Carroll scored the last goal of the opening half to bring Fulton to within 6-5.
Bartlett noted that J-D controlled the ball off the draw — a Fulton strength all season — forcing the Raiders to play a lot of defense. “It never allowed our offense to get on track,” he said.
Fulton was limited to two goals in the second half.
“Today’s one of those days where the ball didn’t bounce in our direction. Even when we got the first touch off the draw, we weren’t able to come up with possession,” Bartlett said. “They did everything in their power to make sure that Emma wasn’t going to hurt them today. We weren’t able to finish enough of our opportunities to be on top at the end.”
Fulton finished its season with a 12-3 overall record, with two of the losses coming to Class A Auburn, which won its respective section title and completed an undefeated season. The Raiders have nine players graduating this season: Olivia Bush, Skyler Gibson, Ella Henderson, Devon Nicholson, Emma Shaw, Lexi Patterson, Goss, Follet, and Weaver.
Bartlett added that all nine seniors have been with him since he took over the program in 2019.
“I really wanted it for (the seniors), more so than our program, so those girls could go out on top,” Bartlett said. “They’ve had so many accomplishments in their careers. I think they still have to be proud of what they’ve done. … They’re going to be Red Raiders for the rest of their lives.”
That leaves Bartlett with 10 possible returners to next year’s squad – including two freshmen, Anna Bednarz and Lexi Patterson, and Carroll, who is an eighth-grader.
“We worked really hard to put Fulton on the map as far as girls lacrosse in central New York. … This might’ve been one of our more accomplished teams, but we’re still really young,” Bartlett said. “Hopefully days like today are going to make them hungry and make them want to take the next step and hoist one of these banners ourselves.”
Bartlett said that his underclassmen are going to “keep rolling,” and remember how they felt at the end of the championship game.
“At the end of the day, we had a beautiful day and no clouds in the sky, and nobody is wearing a mask; plus we had a ton of alumni here that support us,” he said. “We have younger players that are really hungry standing over there. They’re going to remember this. They’re going to get it back and they’re going to get to work as soon as they can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.