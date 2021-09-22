OSWEGO — Jamesville-DeWitt won its eighth consecutive match with a 196-202 win over the Oswego varsity boys golf team Monday at Oswego Country Club.
The Bucs’ Neil Roman and Kevin Waters tied for medalist honors, despite the loss, with both players shooting a 37.
Rounding out Oswego’s five-player score were Jack Hall (40), Jack O’Leary (43) and Lukas Cady (45).
J-D was led by Ian Delpha, who shot a two-over-par 38.
Punn Chittaratlert and Mitchell Archer both shot a 39, followed by 40s from Blaise Anthis and Jackson Saroney.
Oswego (6-2) has two more home matches this week with Auburn today, and Syracuse coming to town on Thursday.
The Bucs defeated Auburn 209-224 on Sept. 3 at Highland Park Golf Club in Auburn.
