OSWEGO — Playoff time has finally arrived for the Oswego State men’s hockey team, with the SUNY Athletic Conference semifinals at 7 p.m. today against visiting SUNY Cortland.
It’s been a week and a half since the Lakers last played a game, traveling to SUNY Fredonia and Buffalo State on Feb. 18-19. Oswego State fell to the Blue Devils, but shut out the Bengals to close out the regular season.
After the SUNYAC pushed back the playoffs to accommodate SUNY Geneseo’s postponed league schedule, Oswego State coach Ed Gosek said, “It feels like a month ago that we played Buffalo State.
“It’s no one’s fault. With COVID and everything, and the way things went, there’s a lot of teams where their seasons are done,” he said. “We’re appreciative that we’re still able to spend time together and practice. … The guys are just excited to play and get after it.”
There are some concerns with the extended break since the Lakers’ last game, Gosek mentioned. This is the second time in recent weeks where the team has gone nine days without a game due to the way the schedule fell.
Cortland (15-9-2, 9-5-2 SUNYAC), however, is coming off a 5-1 win over Fredonia in the first round of the SUNYAC Tournament this past Saturday. Both teams scored in the first period before the Red Dragons scored four unanswered goals in the second and third periods — including a short-handed goal — en route to victory.
Goaltender Luca Durante, who was recently named first-team All-SUNYAC, made 39 saves in the win.
The Red Dragons’ win against Fredonia was also the team’s first playoff win since 2002, when Cortland defeated Buffalo State in the first round of the SUNYAC Tournament. Cortland fell to Oswego State in the semifinals that year.
“Cortland survived and advanced. That’s in their favor, that they got to play this past weekend. They’re more in game mode than practice mode,” Gosek said. “They can take chances because they’ve got confidence in a goalie that’s made big saves. When you’ve got good goaltending like they do — he’s first-team all-league — then he’s shown consistently he can win games for them or keep them in games if they’re not playing well. That’s a huge advantage to have.”
Oswego State won both meetings against Cortland during the regular season. First was a 2-1 win on Nov. 12 at the Deborah F. Stanley Arena where Connor Sleeth and Troy Robillard scored. Steven Kozikoski stopped 21 of 22 shots.
In Cortland on Jan. 28, Travis Broughman recorded a hat trick in the Lakers’ 5-3 victory. Rounding out the scoring were Tommy Cahill and Garrett Clegg, while Kozikoski made 27 saves.
Coming into the second game, Gosek said he was impressed by Cortland’s hunger and how hard the Red Dragons played, despite coming in on a three-game losing streak.
“They had something to prove. … For two periods, they worked extremely hard. I don’t want to say they out-worked us, but they certainly matched us,” he said. “But it wasn’t until the third period that I thought we started to play the way we’re capable of. I don’t know if they got tired, but Cortland wasn’t as aggressive as they were the first two periods.”
Any matchup against Cortland for Oswego State also presents some personal history. Cortland head coach Joe Cardarelli is a former Laker assistant coach from 2003-2006. In Cardarelli’s second year at the helm of Cortland, current Oswego State assistant coach Jon Whitelaw was an assistant coach for the Red Dragons.
Gosek complimented Cardarelli’s progress with the success he’s found in Cortland over the years. This year, the Red Dragons have tied and beaten Geneseo, while also staying in the top 20 of the PairWise rankings.
“When I was there, (Cortland-Oswego) was their big game. We were able to beat Oswego in Cortland. That was their biggest thing of their season,” Whitelaw said. “Joe and Steve (Castriota), their assistant, have done a good job recruiting and finally getting the culture that, when I was there, he was trying to build. It just takes time.”
But as Cortland has progressed, even in this season alone, Gosek said the focus remains internal, controlling what the Lakers can control.
“It’s going to be a battle. … Everybody understands what’s at stake. … Everybody this time of year has got a good enough team to win,” Gosek said. “We have to take care of our own business, play the right way and stay disciplined.”
