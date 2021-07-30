OSWEGO — The International Supermodifieds Association will take the track at Oswego Speedway on Saturday with the Jack Murphy Memorial / King of Wings X 60-lap feature.
The J&S Paving 350 Supers will also be in action with a 30-lap feature.
The program is sponsored by Best Western Plus, Clarion Hotel & Suites, and LaGraf’s Pub and Grill.
Pit gates open at 2:15 p.m., with warmups staring at 3:30 p.m. Heat racing will begin at 6 p.m.
J&S Paving 350 Supermodifieds standings as of July 3:
1. Mike Bruce (395 points), 2. Kreig Heroth (391), 3. Dalton Doyle (385), 4. Kyle Perry (366), 5. Barry Kingsley (362), 6. Nicholas Kinney (355), 7. Jon Tesoriero (351), 8. Dave Cliff (340), 9. Kali Spaulding (321), 10. Ralph Clark (309), 11. Vern LaFave (307), 12. Tyler Thompson (173), 13. Tom Macleod (152), 14. Mike Netishen (120), 15. John Leonard (100), 17. Brad Babb (75).
