SANDUSKY, Ohio — The winged supers of the International Supermodified Association (ISMA) will compete Friday and Saturday during the annual Hy-Miler Weekend at Sandusky Speedway in Ohio.
On Friday, the ISMA supers will race in the “Fast 40” 40-lap feature starting at 7:30 p.m.
The 44th annual Hy-Miler 100 for the ISMA supers is set for Saturday at 7 p.m.
The roster of racers for Hy-Miler Weekend includes several who have raced regularly at Oswego Speedway including Jeff Abold, Otto Sitterly, and Dave Shullick Jr.
Jon McKennedy has won the first two ISMA features this season. He triumphed in a 75-lap race at Seekonk Speedway on June 9, and again in a 75-lap feature at Monadnock Speedway on June 26.
Last year’s race winners on Hy-Miler Weekend at Sandusky were Dave Shullick Jr. in the “Fast 40” and Mike Ordway Jr. in the Hy-Miler 100.
For more information, see www.ismasupers.com or sanduskyspeedway.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.