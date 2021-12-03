OSWEGO — After a game like Thursday’s, Carter Vashaw would have cracked a joke in the locker room.
A 10-1 loss to a tough West Genesee team is never an easy one to deal with, but Vashaw usually could find a way to “lighten the mood.”
Vashaw — a former Oswego varsity boys hockey player — passed away in July after a strong battle with cancer. Before the game, the Bucs celebrated Vashaw’s life with a ceremonial puck drop with his parents.
In a speech remembering Vashaw, it was said over the speakers, “Everybody in this building could do well to be a little more like Carter. Smile more. Be a better friend.”
When Vashaw passed, it was just a few months after Oswego’s shortened season that went from February to March. The world was still changing every day with the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bucs considered themselves lucky to have a season at all.
Thursday was the beginning of Oswego’s regular season — finally getting back to somewhat “normal.”
But a night like Thursday puts everything into perspective, Oswego coach Kevin Ahern said.
“We had a high school hockey game that we competed in. We certainly would’ve liked to have done better, but there’s a much bigger story out there,” he said. “We talk about it almost on a daily basis. Appreciating the opportunity that we’re playing. Just the simple fact that we need to enjoy life because you never know. We’ve all learned quite a bit from the last couple years.”
Ahern said he “warned” his players that six of the toughest periods of their 2021-22 season would happen this week, between Thursday’s contest against the Wildcats and their next scheduled game, Friday, against the Christian Brothers Academy of Albany.
He added that “the first three (periods) have certainly proven that.”
“(West Genesee) is a program that’s very good and very well coached. It’s important for us to play teams like that to see how they play and how they compete,” Ahern said. “We can learn from that. Obviously I don’t love a 10-1 loss, but I do like playing teams like that because it makes us better for when we get into league play.”
The Wildcats got things started early with 8:01 left in the first period after Ryan Stratton capitalized on a rebound on the power play, followed by a Will Shields goal just 32 seconds later to go up 2-0.
Oswego notched its lone goal of the game after Brayden Miller was tripped up on a breakaway and was awarded a penalty shot. He got the puck around the stretched out leg of West Genesee’s Dylan Desena with 6:51 left in the first.
The Wildcats tacked on two more goals in the remainder of the first period, with Shields and Kyle Evanchak both scoring to end the period 4-1 in favor of West Genesee.
Jared Jaeger, William Schneid and Jeremy Keyes all scored in the second period to push the score to 7-1 after two periods of play.
Jack Mellen, Patrick Quinn and Liam Burns rounded out the scoring in the final period to end the game 10-1.
Despite scoring just once, Ahern said the Bucs had “a lot of opportunities” but just didn’t convert.
“We played, in spurts, some very good hockey,” he said. “If we take some of that into our league, I think we’ll be OK. It was a learning experience for us tonight.”
Riley Wallace recorded 23 saves for Oswego before being pulled for Connor Calabro, who also made 23 in relief.
Oswego (0-1) had a game scheduled for Friday against CBA-Albany at The Fort, but have another home game vs. Clinton on Tuesday.
“We come right back with CBA-Albany (Friday). They’re more of the same. We’re expecting another West Genny in here (Friday),” Ahern said.
