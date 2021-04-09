MEXICO — During a nice day in early April in upstate New York, why not take advantage of the beautiful weather with outdoor athletics?
That’s exactly what the Mexico varsity boys and girls indoor track teams did on Wednesday, taking on visiting Pulaski and Phoenix at Mexico’s outdoor facilities.
In a normal season, the Tigers travel to several indoor invitationals at SRC Arena in Syracuse and Utica College.
Wednesday’s tri-meet was the Tigers’ first meet of the season, and Mexico coach Martin Charles said his teams performed better than he ever expected despite not having a complete team due to numerous other sports competing in the same season.
Mexico, similar to Pulaski and Phoenix, had a few events on both the boys and girls teams that didn’t have competitors. Since no team had a complete roster, scores weren’t kept, just times for track events and distances or heights for field events.
The meet was the Tigers’ only home meet of the two-meet season, which was also Senior Night for the nine seniors on both squads: Meladee Doria, Anna Bigelow and Victoria Storrs from the girls team, and Aiden Hellinger, Adam Clark, Connor Shaffer, Evan Ladd, Eric Hyde, and Lucas Maciejko from the boys team.
“It makes you, as a coach, feel good because you expect one thing and then all of a sudden you get a positive result, then you’re like, ‘Oh my God, I can’t believe that they actually did that,” he said. “Tomorrow for practice, I’m going to actually talk to them, sit them down (on the field) and say, ‘Listen guys, it was unbelievable how you outperformed what I was expecting.”
Since it was the opening meet of the 2021 season for Mexico, Charles added that it was a “general team performance” that he was proud of, with a few student-athletes really standing out from the crowd.
In such a unique year, Charles said that the senior class’s leadership has been key, with some of them “gravitating” toward the leadership roles after being on the team for so long.
“I pride myself on those kids being self-sufficient in track and field … But like, with Anna for example, they know how to fix everything. They know what to do,” Charles said. “It takes time. But they are leaders.”
Charles acknowledged one of his seniors from the girls team, Bigelow, who took first in the long jump and recorded a personal best in the 55-meter hurdles (9.86 seconds). He also mentioned Ladd from the boys team. Ladd ran the 600 meters (1:49.77) and was part of the 4 x 400-meter relay. Ladd ran a 1:02 in his leg of the relay.
“In general, I have some girls that have never run before that did very well. One of my sophomores (Grace O’Gorman) took second in the 55-meter dash,” Charles said. “Evan, he was just exceptional today. Just outstanding.”
For the boys team, the Tigers won the 4 x 400 relay in 4:29.53. The foursome included Becker, Kenneth Doria, Jacob Poissant and Ladd. Edward Sanderson and Alex Marthia tied for first in the high jump with top jumps of 4’ 10”. Avery Oaks was the medalist in the shot put with a throw of 25’ 2”.
For the Mexico girls, Bigelow won the 55-meter hurdles (9.86). Morgan Eastman took first in the 300-meter dash (52.68). The 4 x 400-meter relay of Ella Blunt, Meladee Doria, Storrs and Adria Ariola won in 5:10.28. Storrs also won the high jump (4’).
While being outside for the indoor track season does present some positives for the near future, it also presents some downsides. One of the negatives being how much work has to be done in terms of seeding each event, since usually during indoor track, a third-party company does that for each team. Another change is the outdoor track is 400 meters around, compared to the 200-meter length of indoor tracks.
On the plus side, it will be an easy transition into the outdoor track season, which starts on April 19. Charles added he doesn’t have to “backpedal” and teach them certain events, such as the long jump or high jump.
“It does feel a little bit different because we’ve never run on an outdoor track for an indoor track season. … Here, we had to take care of everything (with seeding) and that’s not something that we usually do,” Charles said. “This year is going to be a really smooth transition since we’ve already been outside.”
Mexico’s second and final meet of the “indoor track” season is at Hannibal on April 15.
“We’re outside and it’s nice. Today was a gorgeous day and that’s all I can ask for,” Charles said. “We had a couple of hiccups last week with spring break and the weather, but other than that we’ve been outside a majority of the time and it’s been great. Then we roll into outdoor track next Monday.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.