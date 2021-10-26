The Mexico and Hannibal varsity football teams are slated to take on the Section III Independent League playoffs this week.
The Tigers, who earned the No. 1 seed with a 5-1 record, host Fowler (6-1) on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The Warriors, who are the No. 3 seed with a 3-2 record, travel to No. 2 Pulaski Saturday for a noon kickoff.
Winners of both games will compete for the championship Friday, Nov. 5, at the lowest seed.
