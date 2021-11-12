Oswego, NY (13126)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies and light rain after midnight. Low 43F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies and light rain after midnight. Low 43F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.