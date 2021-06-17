Fulton native Eric Shear gets his jersey signed, picture taken in chance meeting with Tampa Bay defenseman Mikhail Sergachev
TAMPA, Fla. — It was a last-minute decision to fly down to Tampa, Florida, to watch Game 1 of the NHL semifinals between the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Islanders.
At first, Fulton’s Eric Shear was prepared to spend $500 on a 300-level seat to watch his beloved Lightning play on Long Island. But once his cousin, Dominique Canale, proposed the idea of flying down to Tampa, it turned into a Father’s Day adventure with Shear, his father Todd, and Canale.
“I said to my mom that Dominique would meet me down in Tampa and we would go to a game down there. My mom said that she didn’t want me to fly by myself,” Shear said. “I bought my dad’s ticket and everything. We bought our tickets at 3 p.m. on Friday and flew out to Tampa at 6 a.m. on Saturday.”
Shear said it was a culture shock to prepare for a hockey game in Florida. While he had seen Tampa Bay play in opposing arenas, they were all in the northern part of the country and in Canada.
Once he landed in Tampa, he enjoyed seeing the atmosphere, seeing all of the “Go Bolts” signs and watching the buzz of the arena where there was a plaza party and listening to the roar of the home crowd when the Lightning scored.
Shear added that he loved being a home fan, instead of hearing groans when Tampa Bay’s goaltender, Andrei Vasilevskiy, made an incredible save.
“My dad and I, when we were talking about packing, he goes, ‘Do I bring pants? Is it going to be cold in the arena?’ I said that it was going to be like 90 degrees down in Tampa,” Shear said. “I could get used to (the atmosphere), that’s for sure.”
Before the game, the trio watched some of the players drive in to the arena, including some superstars. That’s when Shear initially saw Mikhail Sergachev in his “beautiful blue BMW,” as Shear described it.
While walking out after the game, they saw the players leaving. Most of the cars were turning right out of the lot. The blue BMW turned left and immediately Shear grabbed his Sergachev jersey from his bag and held it up near the car.
Sergachev’s car stopped and he rolled down the window. The NHLer eventually got out of the car and to greet Shear and Canale.
“I just wanted a picture,” Shear said. “He goes to his back seat, grabs his marker and then signed my jersey. Then he grabbed a picture with Dominique and I. … I can’t even describe it. I’m still speechless about it.”
Shear, who played varsity hockey for Fulton, said it was “awesome” for Sergachev to get out of his car, especially after a loss. The autographed jersey will “never be worn again,” Shear said. His goal is to get a white away jersey now, since he wants to visit all the NHL arenas.
“I’m a hockey player. I don’t smile for anything, yet he smirked in the picture. It was incredible,” Shear said. “He was happy. He was willing. He went the extra mile. It’s truly something that I will never forget.”
