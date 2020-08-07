OSWEGO — The Police notched a dramatic walk-off 12-11 victory over the Elks recently in Oswego Little League Majors Division baseball action.
Trailing 11-10 going into the bottom of the sixth inning, the Police rallied. Owen Baldwin ripped a double and took third on a passed ball. He scored when Brett DeGrenier drilled an RBI single. DeGrenier later scored the winning run on a base hit by Tyler Huynh.
The Police led most of the way, but the Elks made a fantastic comeback late in the game, highlighted by three consecutive triples. It was a seesaw battle showing the spirit of Little League competition, and both coaches said they were extremely proud of their players’ effort.
Brett DeGrenier starred in the win for the Police with a memorable pitching performance (15 strikeouts). Logan Stahl also pitched for the Police. He faced a hard-hitting and determined Elks team, but was able to persevere and strike out two batters.
At the plate, Stahl slugged a home run for the Police, and David Curry answered with a homer to left-center field for the Elks.
Stahl also doubled and singled for the winners, while DeGrenier tripled and singled twice. Other leaders for the Police offense were Baldwin (double), Huynh (double, single), Owen Barnes (single), Christian Sherman (walk), and Peyton Turner (single, walk).
For the Elks, Curry added two singles to go with his home run. Jameson Stepien nailed three singles. Other leaders were Adam Greene (single, walk), Connor Kelly (triple), Luis Correa (triple), O’Brien (walk), Conner Stepien (walk), and Grady King (walk).
Pitching for the Elks were Daniel Callen (10 strikeouts) and Curry (5 strikeouts).
