PORT CITY COPY CENTER
11/17
High score: Courtney Radick (695-213, 257, 225).
Others: Jennifer Wilson (608-225, 172, 211), Crystal Hyde (552-191, 180, 181), Jackie Coon (527-135, 221, 171), Rose Donovan (512-156, 165, 191), Nicole Esposito (510-178, 189, 143), Stacie Gleason (506-166, 192, 148), Brianna Batchelor (485-152, 178, 155), Kristen Maxon (479-136, 160, 183), Sue Lee (455-121, 191, 143), Abigail Chamberlain (447-140, 149, 158).
M&B CERAMICS/CARRIE’S NAILS
11/18
High score: Jackie Coon (518-150, 167, 201).
Others: Pat Whaley (479-165, 157, 157), Michelle Haynes (465-169, 153, 143), Elaine Best (452-148, 137, 167), Carrie Marden (445-180, 134, 131).
KOUPLES KLUB
11/15
High men’s score: Mike Domicolo (639-202, 225, 212). Others: Josh Cross (566-193, 195, 176), Paul Seeley (537-160, 203, 174).
High women’s score: Kelly VanBuren (454-145, 179, 130). Others: Mary Jane Sereno (417-152, 125, 140), Carol Moore (411-152, 128, 131), Patty Domicolo (400-131, 155, 114).
PORT CITY SENIORS
11/16
High score: Kevin Murtha (697-234, 278, 185).
Others: Bob Salisbury (628-201, 204, 223), Mike Coffey (623-198, 222, 206), Bob Brace (604-203, 188, 213), Bob Kosbob (599-175, 216, 208), Jeff Gordon (583-147, 221, 215), Glenn Bridges (577-193, 195, 189).
CLUB 55
11/19
High men’s score: Neil Cliff (545-189, 193, 163). Other: Rick Penfield (538-174, 180, 184).
High women’s score: Pat Whaley (487-158, 137, 192). Others: Carrie Marden (469-149, 168, 152), Rose Rhinehart (457-137, 162, 158).
HALL OF FAME LOUNGE
11/16
High score: Matt Clemons (739-257, 259, 223).
Others: Kevin Goodale (720-226, 247, 247), Mike Domicolo (682-215, 224, 243), Chuck Tabone (661-210, 228, 223), Tony Zaia (650-191, 247, 212), Gavin Gilbert (645-204, 205, 236), Alson Caswell (640-221, 193, 226), Zach DelBrocco (627-238, 190, 199), Todd Salmonsen (619-183, 224, 212), Myles Maxon (602-204, 231, 167).
CANALE INSURANCE
11/19
High score: Mike Sheley (744-226, 268, 250).
Others: Jim Galletta (679-236, 226, 217), Dave Sheldon (673-225, 170, 278), David A. Sherman (669-259, 203, 207), Kevin Goodale (662-219, 216, 227), Chuck Tabone (654-249, 191, 214), Harold Goodale (643-202, 204, 237), David B. Sherman (641-213, 185, 243), Jim Vandish (637-189, 236, 212), Mike Phillips (630-195, 227, 208), Mike Engler (624-207, 226, 191), Chris Frost (621-195, 181, 245), Matt Salvador (619-196, 222, 201), Glenn Bridges (612-196, 203, 211), Mike Domicolo (608-169, 214, 225), Mike Pytlak (608-191, 214, 203), Pete Wiltsie (604-197, 207, 200), Tracy Canale (600-160, 215, 225).
DAVIS BROTHERS/811 DIG SAFE NY
11/18
High score: Craig Tyrrell (779-288, 213, 278).
Others: Kevin Goodale (738-236, 277, 225), Mike Domicolo (716-222, 205, 289), Joe Fiumara (683-238, 227, 218), David Cliff (662-227, 225, 210), John Byrnes (656-212, 200, 244), Wayne Myers (647-180, 256, 211), Brett Butler (642-244, 193, 205), Bob Kingsley (622-226, 204, 192), Gene Crane (620-181, 243, 196), Myles Maxon (609-196, 211, 202), Joe Falcetti (606-190, 225, 191).
FRIDAY NIGHT MIXED
11/13
High women’s score: Jacquie Taylor (515-189, 170, 156). Other: Paula Distin (469-155, 149, 165).
High men’s score: Dave Brinkerhoff (631-179, 231, 221). Others: Jonne Harvey (608-184, 236, 188), Karl Broman (605-236, 165, 204), John Gizowski (604-236, 192, 176), Logan Diefenbacher (595-184, 231, 180), Bobby Paternoster (566-194, 181, 191), Tim Clifford (524-182, 200, 142), Zach Greene (511-138, 217, 156), John Paternoster (507-167, 167, 173), Donald Cordone (493-152, 169, 172).
11/20
High women's score: Ashlee Hannon (543-225, 148, 170). Others: Paula Distin (460-161, 143, 156), Jean Paternoster (451-150, 139, 162).
High men’s score: Tim Clifford (631-225, 170, 236). Others: Jonne Harvey (624-211, 258, 155), Bobby Paternoster (621-191, 193, 237), Logan Diefenbacher (530-155, 156, 219), Zach Greene (528-158, 190, 180), Karl Broman (527-134, 174, 219), John Gizowski (492-145, 181, 166), Dave Brinkerhoff (467-135, 173, 159).
WINNING EDGE
11/18
High score: MaryAnn McGregor (480-176, 138, 166).
Others: Sherry Timm (476-155, 186, 135), Sharon Kells (464-169, 145, 150), Jackie Coon (463-140, 167, 156), Kelly Guernsey (457-174, 140, 143), Mary Ann Schreck (455-164, 153, 138).
11/25
High score: Lisa Gauthier (511-174, 166, 171).
Others: Paula Distin (501-190, 154, 157), Kelly Guernsey (498-186, 155, 157), Marion Naramore (452-150, 167, 135).
