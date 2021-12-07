Oswego JV girls
The Bucs lost to Fayetteville-Manlius 29-15 Thursday. FM jumped out to a 13-5 first-quarter lead, “and the Bucs could never spark a run the rest of the game,” coach Ryan Lavner said.
Maria Sweet led Oswego eight of the team’s 15 points, and went six-for-six from the free throw line. Rounding out the scoring were Kylie Fritton (3) and Vanessa Tassie (2).
Oswego varsity boys
Oswego opened its season with a 63-46 win at Cazenovia Thursday. After the first quarter, the Bucs led 20-8, starting the game strong.
Nate DeVinny scored 26 points for Oswego, while Zach Chamberlain added 21 points. Billy Waterbury tacked on 10 points while Luke Warner (4) and Cody Vickery (2) completed the scoring.
The Bucs fell on Saturday against South Jefferson 63-46. Oswego led 13-11 after the first quarter, but couldn’t match the double-digit scoring from South Jefferson in the remainder of the game.
Chamberlain had 12 points followed by DeVinny’s 11. Also scoring were Chris Cote (8), Warner (6), Waterbury (4), Coby Stubbe (3) and Vickery (2).
Oswego JV boys
The JV boys also opened up its season with a win at Cazenovia, topping Lakers 56-41 Thursday. Oswego led 18-7 after the first quarter.
Cooper Fitzgerald led the Bucs with 13 points, followed by Tommy Kirwan’s 11 and Cam Atkinson’s 10. Rounding out the scoring for Oswego were Moreno Fenty (8), Noah Bwalya (6), Charlie Cherchio (3), Kevin Waters (2), Nick Besaw (2) and Jeremiah Senke (1).
On Saturday, the Bucs stayed in the win column with a 70-32 victory over South Jefferson.
Bwalya scored 20 points for the Bucs, while Fitzgerald and Fenty both had 12 points. Rounding out the scoring were Besaw (7), Senke (6), Atkinson (5), Waters (4), Mac Fitzgerald (2) and Kirwan (2).
