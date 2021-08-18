OSWEGO — Driving the “Days of Thunder” throwback No. 46 car, Cole Hicks started in sixth and used a restart with five laps remaining to drive under Frank Chapman Jr., taking the race lead and going on to his first ever Sunoco New York Super Stock Series win in a 30-lap barn burner at the on Saturday.
“It’s awesome to win at Oswego Speedway,” Hicks said. “We have had the longest streak of bad luck and this feels long overdue for me. We’ve been busting our butts. I am thankful to God, and was praying every caution lap for Him to stay in the seat with me. The double file restarts helped us for sure. I was doing good on the bottom and was actually a little worried at the start because the car was really loose, especially in three and four, but once I was able to get back down low, I was able to drive the line I wanted and the inside worked well. Thank you to Dan Koonmen and Dan Koonmen Sr. We wouldn’t be here without them.”
The front row of pole sitter Chapman and former Oswego Super Stock winner Jake Wylie brought the field to green for the fender banging feature event.
Chapman grabbed the race lead on lap 1 with Wylie running in second, fourth starting Garrett Zacharias taking over third, and sixth starting Hicks jumping up to fourth.
The yellow flag came out on lap 4 for a mess in the third corner, which began when Jeff Whalen and Lee Sharpsteen tangled.
This collected Evan Rygielski and Jim Yamelski. Whalen went off on the hook while Sharpsteen, Rygielski, and Yamelski were able to continue.
On the double file restart, Wylie used the outside lane to shoot out in front of Chapman for the race lead.
Only one more lap was completed before the second caution of the race for a spin by Kirt Willis in the third turn.
On the ensuing restart, it was the inside lane prevailing this time with Chapman taking the lead back away from Wylie on lap 7.
Following Chapman through was Zacharias, as the young gun inherited the No. 2 spot over Wylie in third, Hicks in fourth, and Ray Bancroft in fifth.
The front three cars were nose to tail for the next six laps until the yellow flag was thrown for a turn four jingle involving Sharpsteen, Tim Faro, Paul Godby, and Joel Gleason.
Everyone involved was able to continue.
With 17 laps to go, the green lights were put back on for yet another exciting restart that saw Zacharias pressure Chapman on the high side of the speedway for the race lead.
Zacharias hung it up on the outside for three laps until Wylie took advantage and moved back into second with Zacharias falling to third, Hicks in fourth, and Bancroft still fifth at the halfway mark.
However, an impressive run for Zacharias came to a halt in turn four with 12 laps remaining as the No. 71Z car slowed out of third with mechanical issues.
This moved Hicks to third, Bancroft to fourth, and a hard charging Jacob Gustafson to fifth for the restart.
Chapman was again able to keep the race lead down low on the restart over Wylie with Hicks still third, Gustafson now fourth, and Bancroft falling back to fifth.
Unfortunately, caution lights were illuminated again one lap later for a turn four melee involving Faro, Godby, Terry Cheetham, Mike Hyman, and Dennis Richmond.
After a lengthy cleanup, the green flag was put back in the air with 10 laps to go.
The leaders banged doors on the restart, but Chapman was able to hold on to the race lead after a big bid on the outside from Wylie.
With eight laps to go, Wylie got out of shape going into the first corner, opening the door for Hicks to take over second.
Hicks then put the pressure on Chapman for the race lead and with just five laps remaining, things got very interesting as the two tangled coming out of the second corner.
Chapman nearly went around down the back stretch, but was able to hold on to the No. 89 car. Meanwhile, Hicks, Wylie and Gustafson were jammed up behind the sideways Chapman, which gave fifth running Bancroft an enormous run down low.
When Bancroft tried to fill the hole, he and Wylie came together, and although the No. 29 car of Bancroft was able to continue on after a 360, he tagged the tail end of the field.
Wylie was also sent to the rear for his involvement in the incident.
With five laps to go, the top five was now Chapman, Hicks, 16th-starting Gustafson in third, 15th-starting Barrett Schenk in fourth, and Jason Duke found himself back in fifth.
After two attempts at a clean restart, this time Hicks finally took over the lead from Chapman as the laps faded away. Chapman was left to fend off Gustafson for second as Hicks pulled away in the closing circuits.
Hicks went on to pick up a big win over Chapman in second, Gustafson third, Duke fourth, and Schenk in fifth.
Brian Hallett finished in sixth, Sharpsteen recovered for seventh, Josh Hunter was eighth, and Rygielski and Nate Peckham were ninth and 10th.
Twenty-one of the 27 cars that started the feature finished all 30 laps.
The Sunoco New York Super Stocks will return to Oswego Speedway on Classic Weekend 65, Friday, Sept. 3, for the 75-lap Dave London Memorial XIII.
Oswego Speedway’s regular season will come to a close this Saturday with Track Championship Night featuring the $10,000 to win Mr. Novelis Supermodified event, $1,500 to win Mr. Pathfinder Bank SBS, and a $2,000 to win special for the J&S Paving 350 Supers.
Track champions will be crowned at the conclusion of the evening’s program with fireworks to follow. Racing starts at 6:15 p.m. with a driver autograph session at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.