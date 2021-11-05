MEXICO — When Mexico varsity football coach Tee Murabito looked at his team in August, he had 22 or 23 players.
While a lot of the players were returning from the 2021 spring football season, where the Tigers went 5-0, now it was back to what was hopefully an 11-week season.
All year long, players battled through injuries, bumps and bruises, Murabito said. Some players were on the field for almost every down in all 11 weeks of the 2021 fall season.
And it paid off Friday night, when Mexico defeated Pulaski 24-7 to take the Section III Independent League title.
“With 22 guys, when we went into this back in August, we said we’d be lucky if we finish the season,” Murabito said. “Here we are: league champs. It’s incredible. It’s a testament to their will to fight.”
While the season presented some challenges outside of the limited numbers, the duel against the Blue Devils presented some adversity of its own. Against league opponents, the Tigers averaged 47.6 points per game — and usually ran up the score in the opening half.
During Mexico’s first offensive drive, Ethan West ran in from the 12-yard line and Pulaski forced a fumble. The Blue Devils recovered. While Pulaski didn’t take advantage on the ensuing drive, it took Mexico a couple more offensive drives to finally capitalize.
On the second play of the Tigers’ fourth drive, Mark Hoadley ran into the end zone for a 59-yard touchdown with 8:58 left in the half. The extra point kick was no good, giving Mexico a 6-0 lead.
Mexico fumbled on its next drive within the 15-yard line and Pulaski recovered again.
The half eventually ended with a 6-0 lead in favor of the Tigers.
“In high school football, if you don’t cash those in, what happens is it deflates your confidence for a bit and it inflates theirs. It’s just a mental game at the varsity level,” Murabito said. “They got a couple fumbles on us going in and that just rose their spirits and their willingness to compete, and it really deflated us. We weren’t used to that all year. … I’m proud of our guys for overcoming those early mistakes down in the red zone.”
The Tigers quickly bounced back during their first drive of the second half. On the 13th play of the drive, West found Hunter Lasinski for a 22-yard pass to the end zone. The two-point conversion was no good, putting Mexico up 12-0 with 5:04 left in the third.
Then the floodgates opened for the scoring — Pulaski found the end zone after Trevor Cole broke several tackles for a 67-yard run with 4:07 left in the third. The extra point was good, putting the Blue Devils down 12-7.
Mexico immediately scored again after a seven-yard run from Hoadley for the team’s third touchdown of the night with 10:26 left in the game, giving the Tigers an 18-7 lead.
“Mark’s been working hard all year. He was hurt for us last year. He really missed that last season back in April and May,” Murabito said. “He came in with something to prove and something to look forward to. He stayed healthy all year and he showed what he was capable of doing. … He’s a tough character.”
Mexico added one more touchdown with 40 seconds left in the game after another Hoadley run — this time a 30-yarder to seal the 24-7 final score.
But the remainder of the game wasn’t played after some “tempers flared” according to Murabito.
“This was really a hard fought game. It didn’t have to end that way,” he said. “I applaud them for ending the game before somebody did, whether our guy or one of their guys did something they normally don’t do. It was a good move for them to end the game.”
Hoadley — who was named the team’s unofficial most valuable player by coach John Hansen in the post-game huddle — finished the game with three touchdowns alongside 196 total rushing yards.
Ethan West ran for 75 yards while Mason Zych tacked on 29 yards. Hunter Lasinski had one rushing attempt for 15 yards and Evan Hardy had a four-yard run.
West also completed three passes: a 22-yarder and a five-yarder to Lasinski — the 22-yard pass was for a touchdown — and a 13-yard pass to Hoadley.
While Murabito complimented his senior class for the “intensity” they brought all year long, he also acknowledged younger players like Lasinski and Zych — both juniors — who now have three years of varsity football experience.
“I feel good for those guys because when they were freshmen, we were taking our lumps. Now it’s turning around for them and they stuck with it,” Murabito said. “They’re learning. They fought. Now they’re winning games.”
And while the championship title was nice, on top of all the winning this year, Murabito was happy to give his players a memory that will last a lifetime.
“To have these kids fight through with only 22 or 23 players all season and being able to stay undefeated, it’s an accomplishment itself. … I’m just proud of them. As coaches, we just want to give these kids great memories to last,” Murabito said. “When they get to their 10-year reunion and 20-year reunion, they can talk about this night. For me to be part of that, as a coach, it’s so rewarding. We’ll always have these relationships going down the road. That’s more important than these wins for sure.”
