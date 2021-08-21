OSWEGO — The annual Herb Hammond Golf Tournament at Stone Creek Golf Club is set for Sept. 11 with a 1 p.m. shotgun start.
Lunch will be provided at the turn, which is sponsored by Five Points Liquors. There will be a cocktail hour following the tournament from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and the dinner starts at 6:30 p.m., which will be catered by GJP Italian Eatery in Oswego.
Other sponsors for the tournament include GS Steamers, which is sponsoring a $10,000 hole-in-one competition, plus Premier Living Suites, which is hosting a $5,000 putting competition. Coldsteel Sport Fishing is also sponsoring a chipping competition, where the victor will win a six-hour fishing tour.
The Herb Hammond Golf Tournament was established nearly 30 years ago by Dick Johnson. Gosek called Johnson one of the “founding forefathers” of the Oswego State Blueline Club, which is the booster club of the men’s hockey team.
The Oswego State coaching staff said the event is “one of the largest community and alumni events held in relation to SUNY Oswego,” typically hosting anywhere from 125 to 175 people.
The tournament was named after Hammond, who coached the Lakers from 1968-1980, after he passed away in the summer of 2009.
Johnson also helped establish the Herb Hammond Fund, which, alongside the Blueline Club, helps support the team’s “expenditures” that aren’t always funded by the school, including things like the trip to Italy that the men’s hockey team took in 2019, which included a few exhibition games against professional hockey teams.
“The Herb Hammond Fund paid for the hall of fame room in the campus center (ice arena),” Gosek said. “The trophy, the TV, the lighting, everything. It’s a great way to honor the men’s and women’s athletes presently, and all the alums.”
The tournament serves as one of the annual fundraising events for the Oswego State men’s hockey team.
Outside of the monetary part of the tournament, it also reunites alumni from the team and keeps them involved in the program, according to head coach Ed Gosek.
Several alumni have already signed up for the tournament, some of who graduated in recent years, including Anthony Passero (2019), Jody Sullivan (2019), Mitch Herlihey (2018), Matt Galati (2017) and Kenny Neil (2017).
During the 2019-20 season, there were 13 seniors, and last season, which wasn’t played due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were five.
“This year, it’s also going to be a way to honor the seniors of the last two years, since we didn’t really have any closure with them due to COVID,” Gosek said.
For more information about sponsorship opportunities or to register for the tournament or dinner, visit the Oswego State athletics website under the men’s hockey page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.