CENTRAL SQUARE — Regulation wasn’t enough to determine a winner between the Fulton varsity girls soccer team and Central Square in the opening round of the Section III Class A tournament Tuesday.
Two 10-minute overtime periods, followed by two five-minute overtime periods, still had no victor. The score was still 1-1 after 110 minutes.
The only way to settle this game was going to be penalty kicks. And the Redhawks won 3-1 to take the victory and advance in the playoffs.
“It’s a rough way to lose, but we’ve got to decide somebody to advance. Unfortunately, it wasn’t us today,” Fulton coach George Beckwith said. “I told the kids, ‘You can’t walk away with your heads down because this was a good game. You gave everything and played great.’”
While the first half remained scoreless, it was Central Square that opened the scoring in the early stages of the second half. After Fulton’s Lydia Mirabito shoved aside a penalty kick, the Redhawks scored on the ensuing corner kick.
Central Square’s Emma Dempsey found the ball near the top of the box and got a low roller through traffic, and gave the Redhawks a 1-0 lead with 33:36 left in the half.
Fulton put on the pressure throughout the remainder of the half, with several close opportunities that either went just wide or were stopped by Central Square’s goaltender, Samantha Haley.
That was until Mya Carroll had a golden opportunity for the Red Raiders. After a foul, she took the free kick from about 20 yards out, and hit the cross bar. The ball dropped straight down and into the back of the net, tying the game 1-1 with 3:54 left in regulation.
“We talk about what makes teams great or what makes players great. It’s not what they do when everything’s going well, but what they do in the face of adversity,” Beckwith said. “For a lot of these kids, they had that ability to go through and reach down. When things are down, we don’t put our heads down. We just keep battling.”
Before overtime, Beckwith kept it simple. He wanted his team to remain calm throughout the extra playing time. He added that his team played well and overcame some adversity to keep the pressure on during the extra 30 minutes of overtime.
“We were trying to keep them from being nervous, which we were successful at. They played hard,” Beckwith said. “They didn’t have those nervous jitters. We’ve had a couple games this year like that where we didn’t play particularly well. Today, we managed to avoid that as a team and it was a lot of fun to watch them play.”
There was 12 games this season for the Red Raiders that were either drawn or decided by one goal. Even though the team’s “record hasn’t reflected that” going 5-9-2 following Tuesday’s loss according to Beckwith, Fulton has “been in a ton of games this year.”
But a bad break here or an unlucky bounce there sometimes put the game out of reach. During some games, the Red Raiders kept battling back. Beckwith mentioned the home game against Auburn on Sept. 23, where Fulton was down twice and kept coming back, only to fall in overtime.
“These kids have battled all year long. I couldn’t be prouder of them,” Beckwith said. “We stepped up as a team and played as one. We tested (Central Square) as much as we could. We gave them everything we had.”
Mirabito made eight saves for the Red Raiders in the loss, including the penalty kick stop during the beginning of the second half.
Beckwith also mentioned his team’s back four defenders and how they played together as a unit to prevent some quality chances, as well.
“As (Central Square’s Ryan Colton) came forward — she’s a great, great player — we did some nice things, keeping her going east-west, trying not to let her get a good shot on frame,” Beckwith said. “I commend the way we defended as a team. … Lydia’s always our stalwart in the back. She’s always played great. She’s made a bunch of saves for us. She did that today. She kept us in that game.”
Fulton graduates six players this season, Courtney Bednarz, Claire Broderick, Mary Jerred, Mirabito, Allison Standish and Christina Tallents.
And while the Red Raiders’ season is over, Beckwith mentioned how much he saw his team grow during the season — especially when it came to the mental side of the game.
“Heart and determination are the two words to describe what these guys have,” Beckwith said. “Our message moving forward is, ‘Take this with you. This is an opportunity to learn from it and grow as a player.’ … To their credit, they battled. That’s really where we saw the growth — the ability to shake off some rough situations and just play soccer.”
