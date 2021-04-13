HANNIBAL — Junior Drew Harris rushed 16 times for 246 yards and three touchdowns to spark the Hannibal varsity football team to a 39-8 victory over visiting Oswego on Saturday.
Harris followed effective blocking and broke free for TD runs covering 83, 45, and 44 yards in the contest.
Junior Owen Skiff also scored three touchdowns for the Warriors. He found paydirt on a 5-yard run and on two pass receptions from junior quarterback Lane Rawls.
After a scoreless first quarter, Hannibal (1-2) tallied TDs on all four of its second-quarter possessions to break the game open.
Prior to the game, the Warriors honored their seniors for their contributions to the program. The senior players are Xavier Lastra, Dakota Roehm, Dakota Thibault, Hunter Dumas, Ian Arnold, Jonathan Madison, Hunter Garrison, and Anthony Crofoot.
“It’s always bittersweet on Senior Day. A lot of these guys have been playing three years for us. It’s nice to send them out on a win,” Hannibal coach Mike Kitts said.
Oswego (0-3) had some highlights, including scoring for the first time this season. Senior quarterback Adam Michalski (10-for-22, 112 yards, 1 TD) connected with senior Jace Seguin on a 33-yard touchdown pass late in the second quarter, and senior Tyson Cappetta ran for the two-point conversion.
The Bucs shut out Hannibal in the first quarter and recovered a fumble, but could not maintain that level of defense over four quarters.
“I think that we definitely could have done better, based on our practice (Friday),” Oswego coach Jason Primrose said. “We had them well prepared. It just didn’t seem to come together today. We have the tools to do it. We’re just struggling to get it together.”
Hannibal relied primarily on its versatile running attack. In addition to Harris, the Warriors got fine rushing contributions from junior Ethan Skiff (8 carries, 66 yards) and Owen Skiff (7 carries, 34 yards).
Rawls was efficient in the passing game, completing 3-of-4 for 55 yards and two touchdowns.
Late in the first quarter, a low Oswego punt was blocked by the Warriors and Hannibal took possession at the Buccaneers’ 30-yard line. Four plays later, on the first play of the second quarter, Hannibal fumbled and Oswego’s Benjamin Hoefer recovered at the Oswego 14-yard line. Michalski passed to Cappetta for 8 yards and then Michalski picked up the first down with a 2-yard run. The drive was short-circuited when Michalski was sacked by Hannibal’s Harris for a 7-yard loss. That forced an Oswego punt, and Harris returned it to the Oswego 16-yard line.
Three plays later, Owen Skiff powered through the middle for a 5-yard TD run and a 6-0 lead with 6:17 to go in the first half.
The Bucs went 3-and-out on their next possession, although Michalski nearly connected with Logan Mathews on a long pass on third down.
Hannibal took over at its own 17-yard line, and Harris exploded for an 83-yard TD run on the next play. On the misdirection play, he found a hole in the middle and then cut to the left sideline on his way to the end zone. Owen Skiff’s conversion run made it 14-0 with 4:25 left in the half.
A hit by Owen Skiff forced a fumble on the Bucs’ next possession, and Dakota Roehm recovered at the Hannibal 38-yard line. Three plays later, Harris scored on another misdirection play covering 45 yards for a 20-0 lead.
Harris had 165 yards rushing by halftime on his way to another huge day.
“That’s back-to-back 200-yard games for him,” Kitts said. “He’s a good football player, but the best part about Drew Harris is he’s humble, he’s good with his teammates, and he brings it every day in practice.”
There was still time left in the first half, and Oswego made the most of it. A pass interference call against Hannibal put the ball at the Warriors’ 33-yard line. On the next play, Michalski threw a high, long pass down the right sideline. Seguin caught it for the 33-yard TD. Cappetta’s conversion run made it 20-8 with 1:33 to go in the half.
Hannibal answered immediately. After Rawls gained 14 yards on a scramble to the Oswego 37-yard line, he connected with Owen Skiff for a 37-yard scoring play. Skiff caught the ball near the right sideline. Instead of going out of bounds to stop the clock, he saw running room and took it to the house with 29 seconds left in the half. The Warriors held a 26-8 lead at intermission.
Hannibal cemented its win with a 10-play, 62-yard drive to open the third quarter. Ethan Skiff and Harris did most of the work to move the chains and set up Rawls’ 3-yard TD pass to Owen Skiff in heavy traffic with 6:02 remaining in the quarter. Harris kicked the extra point to make it 33-8.
Harris punctuated his impressive day with a 44-yard TD run in the fourth quarter to account for the 39-8 final score.
The Warriors threatened in the closing moments, but Oswego’s defense held strong, with Ethan Hart making a stop for a 3-yard loss and Michalski recovering a fumble.
“We played some good defense at the end. We scored, which is a step in the right direction,” Primrose said of his team. “We need to put together more than one drive. We need to put together a whole game.”
The long rushing touchdowns by Hannibal proved to be the difference in the game.
“It’s always a couple of plays that happen, and then it seemed like it was a waterfall after that. It was almost like we started to not play assignment football,” Primrose said. He added that the focus of practices heading into Thursday’s 6 p.m. game at Phoenix would be getting the players to execute their assignments.
“Make sure you get done what you need to get done. Don’t try to do anything extra than what you need to do to be successful,” Primrose said.
Hannibal picked up some momentum heading into its next game, a home contest at noon Saturday against Sandy Creek. Kitts said his defense will need to work on its pass coverage, but overall played well against the Bucs.
“I liked the intensity of our defense. We ran to the football well today and we tackled pretty well,” he said.
