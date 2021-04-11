HANNIBAL — Junior Drew Harris rushed 16 times for 246 yards and three touchdowns to spark the Hannibal varsity football team to a 39-8 victory over visiting Oswego on Saturday.
Harris followed effective blocking and broke free for TD runs covering 83, 45, and 44 yards in the contest.
Junior Owen Skiff also scored three touchdowns for the Warriors (1-2). He found paydirt on a 5-yard run and on two pass receptions from junior quarterback Lane Rawls.
After a scoreless first quarter, Hannibal tallied TDs on all four of its second-quarter possessions to break the game open.
Oswego (0-3) played well defensively early in the game and had a late goal-line stand, but could not contain the Warriors over four quarters.
Offensively, the Bucs put points on the board for the first time this season when senior quarterback Adam Michalski found senior Jace Seguin for a 33-yard TD pass in the second quarter, and Tyson Cappetta added the conversion run. Michalski finished 10-for-22 for 112 yards.
For full coverage, see Monday’s edition of The Palladium-Times or check back Monday to OswegoCountyNewsNow.com.
