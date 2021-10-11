PORT BYRON — The Hannibal varsity football team (3-0) picked up its third win of the season with a 38-0 shutout over Port Byron Friday.
In their three games so far this season, the Warriors have outscored opponents 106-20.
Hannibal opened the scoring with a one-yard run from Lane Rawls, followed by the two-point conversion with a Rawls pass to Carl Emmons.
Drew Harris scored the next two touchdowns with a two-yard run and then a 62-yard run.
Rawls found Harris for a 75-yard pass in the second quarter, and then Mathias Alton ran in for a six-yard touchdown.
Harris ran in for his third touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter to round out the scoring for the Warriors with a 23-yard gain.
Rawls finished the game with two completions for 78 yards and one passing touchdown. Harris’s night concluded with 198 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground, plus 75 receiving yards and a touchdown. Owen Skiff added 34 yards on the round, with Dustin MacFarland tacking on 49 yards. Mathias Alton ran for 34 yards and a touchdown. Rawls gained 12 rushing yards and a touchdown.
Emmons had the one three-yard reception for a touchdown.
