CATO — The Hannibal varsity indoor track and field teams competed outdoors Thursday at rival Cato-Meridian.
“It was a beautiful day with some great competition. We were just so happy to finally compete,” Hannibal coach Dan Pawlewicz said.
The Warriors placed first in 17 out of 24 varsity events.
With only six girls competing, the Hannibal girls team lost a nail-biter, 48-46.
Hannibal’s varsity boys dominated the track and field events, winning 82-11.
Coach Pawlewicz’s MVP Warrior of the Week recipients went to Alex Hall, who won the 55-meter high hurdles and the high jump; Lena Turaj, who won the 55-meter hurdles, 300-meter dash, and the long jump; and Maddie Ruggio, who won the 55-meter dash and the shot put and was part of the first-place 4 x 200-meter relay.
Hannibal will host Mexico at 5 p.m. Thursday on Senior Night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.