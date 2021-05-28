HANNIBAL — The Hannibal varsity boys and girls track teams hosted Phoenix Wednesday on Senior Night.
Prior to the meet, Hannibal honored its seniors for their contributions to the program. Recognized were Calista Keefe, Austin Calkins, Anthony Crofoot, Mason Garbus, Xavier Lastra, Jonathan Madison, Patrick McFarland, Phillip Nosko, Marc Fellows, and Jeremiah Russell.
Phoenix defeated the Hannibal boys track team, 90-51, despite some outstanding performances by the Warriors.
“I’m very pleased and proud of the performances of my kids tonight. We’ve struggled with low numbers and a few injuries this season, but tonight they left it all out on the track,” Hannibal coach Dan Pawlewicz said. “Many personal bests and great senior moments were produced.”
On Wednesday, Hannibal will compete at the league meet at Jordan-Elbridge.
On Thursday, Hannibal will host its first last-chance steeplechase qualifier.
The sectionals are set for June 8 at Holland Patent.
In Wednesday’s meet against Phoenix, Hannibal placed first in the 4 x 100-meter relay (49.9) with the foursome of McFarland, Santos Hernandez, Lastra, and Nosko.
Nosko won the discus (139’ 8”) with Crofoot second (93’ 11”), and Crofoot won the shot put (37’) with Nosko second (36’ 9”).
Also getting first-place finishes for Hannibal were Lastra in the 400 meters (57.4) and Calkins in the 3,200 meters (11:21.4).
Other seconds for Hannibal were posted by Cole Hess in the pole vault (8’) and the triple jump (31’ 2”); the 4 x 400-meter relay team (4:03) of Chris Mandart, Alex Hall, Hernandez, and Lastra; McFarland in the 100-meter dash (11.9) and the 200-meter dash (24.6); Calkins in the 1,600 meters (5:08); and the 4 x 800-meter relay team (9:58.1) of Calkins, Noah Melita, Hernandez, and Lastra.
Senior Ethan Fox starred for Phoenix. He won the high jump (5’ 4”), the long jump (17’ 4”), the 200-meter dash (23.4), and the 100-meter dash (11.22).
Other first-place finishes for the Firebirds included Dylan Tack in the 110-meter high hurdles (16.7); the 4 x 800-meter relay team (9:37) of Brendan Geer, Noah Gordon, Brycen LaRobardiere, and Brendan Champion; Champion in the 1,600 meters (5:04.1) and the 800 meters (2:19.3); Parker Allers in the 400-meter hurdles (1:05.1) and the pole vault (8’ 6”); Jacob Carter in the triple jump (32’ 11.5”); and the 4 x 400-meter relay team (3:57) of Roemello Rondinello, Gordon, Tack, and Allers.
