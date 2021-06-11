HOLLAND PATENT — Members of the Hannibal varsity boys and girls track teams competed Tuesday in the Section III Class B-2 Championships at Holland Patent High School.
The Hannibal boys team placed seventh overall with 31 points. The Hannibal girls placed 13th.
HANNIBAL BOYS RESULTS
Hannibal senior Phillip Nosko captured the B-2 championship in the discus event with a distance of 121’ 2”.
In the shot put, senior Anthony Crofoot placed sixth (38’ 5.75”), and Nosko placed seventh (38’ 2”).
In the 4 x 800-meter relay, Hannibal placed fourth (9:29.55) with the foursome of senior Austin Calkins, freshman Noah Melita, sophomore Santos Hernandez, and senior Xavier Lastra.
Hannibal’s 4 x 400-meter relay quartet of freshman Chris Mandart, sophomore Alex Hall, sophomore Santos Hernandez, and senior Xavier Lastra took fourth place in 4:00.67.
The Warriors’ 4 x 100-meter relay team of Mandart, Hernandez, Lastra, and senior Jeremiah Russell took eighth place in 50.91.
Calkins finished third in the 3,000-meter steeplechase (12:51.03). He took sixth place in the 1,600 meters (5:10.10) and sixth in the 3,200 meters (11:49.47).
Hall posted a time of 1:06.95 to place fourth in the 400-meter hurdles. He finished eighth in the high jump (5’ 2”).
Junior Patrick McFarland finished 11th in the 100-meter dash (12.43) and ninth in the 200-meter dash (25.41).
HANNIBAL GIRLS RESULTS
For the Hannibal girls, sophomore Lena Turaj placed third in the 2,000-meter steeplechase (9:19.59).
She also took seventh in the 100-meter hurdles (18.25) and sixth in the 400-meter hurdles (1:18.05).
Junior Noel Allen finished ninth in the 100-meter dash (14.51).
In the 400-meter dash, junior Jenna Cole placed seventh for the Warriors in 1:05.29.
In the triple jump, two Warriors finished among the leaders. Cole was fifth (31’ 2.75”) and Lena Turaj was sixth (30’ 9”).
