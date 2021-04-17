HANNIBAL — The Hannibal varsity indoor boys and girls track teams closed out their abbreviated season Thursday with a home meet outdoors against Mexico.
The Hannibal boys earned a 73-22 victory, while the Mexico girls topped Hannibal, 45-39.
Prior to the Senior Day meet, Hannibal honored its seniors for their contributions to the program. Recognized were seniors Austin Calkins, Mason Garbus, Patrick McFarland, Phillip Nosko, Jeremiah Russell, and Calista Keefe.
Hannibal coach Dan Pawlewicz named his MVP Warrior of the Week certificate winners for the meet. They were McFarland, Santos Hernandez, Nosko, and Britney Bishop.
McFarland won the 55-meter dash (7.2) and was part of first-place finishes by the 4 x 200-meter relay (1:54.8) and the SMR (4:30).
Hernandez was part of a winning relay and won the 300-meter dash (46.4) and the 600 meters (1:44.8).
Nosko set personal bests in the shot put (1st place, 38’ 10”) and the high jump (2nd place, 4’ 8”).
Bishop led the Warrior girls. She won the triple jump (24’ 10.75”), took second in the 1,500 meters (8:18), and was third in the high jump (3’ 10”).
In addition to the first-place finishes already mentioned, the Hannibal boys team got wins from Alex Hall in the 55-meter hurdles (11.4) and the high jump (4’ 8”), Calkins in the 1,600 meters (5:33) and the 1,000 meters (3:27), and Hunter Searor in the novice 800 meters (4:17).
Mexico senior Aiden Hellinger won the long jump (16’ 2.75”) and the triple jump (33’ 11.5”).
Along with Britney Bishop’s win in the triple jump, the Hannibal girls received first-place finishes from Lena Turaj in the 55-meter hurdles (10.3) and the 300-meter dash (50.2), Kayla Bishop in the 600 meters (2:49), Keefe in the novice 800 meters (4:17), Zoey Turaj in the 1,000 meters (4:10), and Madison Ruggio in the shot put (21’ 3”).
Placing first in individual events for the Mexico girls were Grace O’Gorman in the 55-meter dash (7.8) and the long jump (14’ 5.25”), Adria Ariola in the 1,500 meters (5:58.9), and Victoria Storrs in the high jump (4’).
“It was a short season with only two dual meets. We are looking forward to outdoor track and field,” Coach Pawlewicz said. “We are excited for warmer weather and league and sectional championships!”
