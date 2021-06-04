HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Last Chance Steeples event was held Thursday, giving local track and field athletes a last chance at qualifying for the steeplechase at the upcoming sectionals.
Steeplechase is a track event that mixes obstacles with distance running. One of the barriers has a water pit below it that athletes land in during each lap.
Cazenovia’s Jared Smith won the boys 3,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 9:48.1.
Oswego’s Jason Purtell was fourth overall in 11:58.2. Also running for the Bucs were Ben Lewis (5th, 12:07.1), Andrew Shaver (8th, 12:38.1), Dairo Reyes (10th, 12:46.9), and Matthew Chubon (11th, 12:54.4).
Austin Calkins led the way for Hannibal, placing third overall in 11:37.5.
Also running for the Warriors were (Xavier Lastra (6th, 12:08), Santos Hernandez (7th, 12:28.2), Sean Taylor (9th, 12:38.6), and Cole Hess (12th, 13:21.6).
Oswego sophomore Sophia Babcock placed first in the girls 2,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 8:35.2, qualifying for the sectionals under the 9:10 cutoff time.
Oswego senior Gretchen Dowd (3rd, 9:06.3) also qualified for the sectionals.
Others running for the Bucs were Kaitlyn Donoghue (4th, 9:11.9), Annie Niger (9th, 9:52.7), Ava Cloonan (10th, 9:57.8), and Cordelia Brown (11th, 11:38.1).
Competing for Hannibal were Lena Turaj (2nd, 8:46.1) and Zoey Turaj (9:37.5).
