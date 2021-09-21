JORDAN — The Hannibal varsity boys cross country team took first place at Saturday’s Jordan-Elbridge Invitational.
Hannibal finished with a score of 49, easily defeating runner-up Baldwinsville (59). Completing the field were LaFayette (66), Weedsport (87), Mynderse (160), and J-E (incomplete).
Two Hannibal runners placed among the top five individuals. Noah Melita placed third with a time of 19:21.8, and Gavin Griffin was fifth in 19:39.6.
Other leaders for the Warriors were Sean Taylor (9th, 20:30.8), Brady Kuc (10th, 20:35.9), Alex Hall (24th, 22.43.9), and Ethan Skiff (27th, 23:02.8).
LaFayette’s Scott Heath took individual honors with a time of 18:48.2 over the 5,000-meter course.
