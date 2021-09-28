HANNIBAL — All it takes is one goal to win.
Well, in the Hannibal varsity girls soccer team’s first win of the season over Altmar-Parish-Williamstown, it still only took one — but the Warriors added some insurance with a second goal.
Powered by an onslaught of offense with 31 shots on goal, the Warriors defeated the Rebels 2-0 Monday.
And, as the team has done all season, Hannibal did it with no substitutes, so all 11 players had to log 80 minutes.
“Our girls have worked hard throughout the whole entire season. For them to finally get the reward of a win is huge,” Hannibal coach Megan Daley said. “Our seniors are good leaders. They’re the ones who push us through. They wanted a win today — and they got it.”
Hannibal opened the scoring after Lena Turaj was at the goal line and got a pass underneath the arm of APW’s goaltender, Allison Lenhart, finding Brooke West, who scored with 29:48 left in the first half.
Zoey Turaj scored the team’s second goal with 16:36 left after a rebound off Lenhart’s gloves toward the top of the goal box.
In between the goals, Hannibal’s Jenna Cole nailed the cross bar and the Warriors had several other shots that were dangerous opportunities, Daley added. Zoey Turaj had six shots on goal, while sister Lena Turaj added five. Five other players recorded shots on goal.
“We had a lot of longer strikes, but (Lenhart) did a great job and cut down some angles,” Daley said. “We’ve just got to work on our finishing now. We had a shots from a lot of different players, which is nice to see.”
Hannibal goaltender Sophia Salladin made 17 saves in the contest to record the shutout — a majority of which came during the second half of play. With the increase in “backing each other up” on defense, Daley added, the team also has more confidence to “take their chances” and try to win the ball.
“When my goalie says she’s bored, that’s a good thing. It doesn’t happen very often but we’ll take it for sure,” Daley said. “One of the things we talk about it to always stay on your toes and be ready for everything. All it takes is one through ball. She’s always there.”
The Warriors (1-6) host Marcellus Thursday, a program that Daley called “top tier.” She hopes Hannibal can use the momentum from its first win in Thursday’s game.
“Hopefully now the girls gained a little confidence and they get that fire under them now that we’ve had some success,” Daley said. “Marcellus is always tough. … We just want to give them everything we’ve got.”
