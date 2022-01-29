HANNIBAL — The Hannibal girls varsity basketball team celebrated their seniors on Thursday night, then capped off the celebration by winning their fifth straight game with a 51-39 victory over CBA.
The Warriors’ roster lists its seniors as: Jenna Cole, Carolyn LaPierre, Julia Shortslef, Danielle LaPierre, Maria Dunsmoor, and Ivona Kragovic.
The Warriors led by two entering the fourth quarter before outscoring the Brothers 20-10 in the final frame. Tenly Baker led Hannibal with 17 points in the win, while Samantha Emmons added 13. Julia Shortslef and Maria Dunsmoor each had eight points for the Warriors. Chianna Williams led all scorers with 20 points for CBA.
The Warriors (9-4) host Cazenovia at 1:30 p.m. today.
