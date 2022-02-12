MEXICO — The Hannibal varsity girls basketball team used a big third quarter to propel themselves to a 43-37 victory on the road against Mexico on Saturday.
Hannibal head coach Patrick Earley said it was a quality win for his team heading into postseason play.
"That's a team that I think has the opportunity to definitely win multiple games come sectional time," said Earley of the Tigers. "Any time you can play a team that is postseason-bound... This only helps us build and get better for, obviously, when we get into next week and hopefully we get into some sectionals."
Hannibal led 15-14 after a back-and-forth first quarter, with the Warriors sparked by seven points from Tenly Baker.
Mexico used a strong second quarter to build a seven-point lead at halftime, outscoring Hannibal 13-5 in the frame. Anyssia Ingersoll and Briana Urquhart each had five points in the quarter for the Tigers.
Julia Shortslef took over in the third, scoring 11 points to help the Warriors to the fourth with a six-point advantage. Hannibal's defense held Mexico to just five points, and the Warriors led 38-32 heading into the final quarter.
The fourth saw both teams struggle to score. A three-point play from Urquhart cut the lead to three with five minutes remaining, but neither team would score again until a layup from Maria Dunsmoor extended Hannibal's lead to five with 1:23 to go.
The Warriors held on in the final seconds, earning a 43-37 victory on the road.
Shortslef had 15 points to lead Hannibal. Baker and Dunsmoor each added nine in the win. Ingersoll led the Tigers with 16 points, while Urquhart had 12.
"You're always going to be disappointed when you lose, but we understand what we need to do to win games," said Mexico head coach Dominick Anthony. "... Pay attention to detail, play the way you're supposed to, and you can have a shot."
Check Tuesday's edition of the Palladium-Times for a full game story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.