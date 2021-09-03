HANNIBAL — Now that the 2021 football season is back to “normal,” the Hannibal varsity football team has a seven-game schedule, and each week is another “opportunity to progress,” according to head coach Mike Kitts.
With a smaller roster, just about 22 players with a solid mix of upperclassmen and underclassmen, Kitts said every week counts.
“Any time you have another week, it’s a chance for the younger guys to progress and it’s a week for the older guys to make some more memories,” he said. “Let’s be honest, the practices are all right, but the games are where the fun is.”
Plus, in the “normal” season, even though the Warriors have been practicing in the heat of the late summer months, the players are just excited to be back, Kitts mentioned.
“Every game we played (in the spring) was 75 (degrees) or above, except for the last one. It snowed that day. (The players) would rather have the heat than the snow,” Kitts said. “Some of the kids are looking forward to school even starting, which is a change.”
Kitts said the smaller roster does “present some challenges,” but after he looked around the county, Hannibal isn’t the only team hurting in terms of roster size, something he’s a little surprised about.
“We’re a little smaller than last year,” he said. “When you get something taken away from you, you’d think when they give it back, the players would come running.”
Kitts, who’s now in his sixth or seventh year as head coach — he joked that he doesn’t keep track because every year “is just another sign that you’re getting older” — has a strong core of seniors, a group that Hannibal is going to “lean on,” including his four captains: Curtis Wilson, Owen Skiff, Drew Harris and Lane Rawls.
Wilson, both an offensive and defensive lineman, “has worked really hard all summer,” Kitts added, while Skiff and Harris are key members of the backfield for the Warriors. Rawls is the team’s starting quarterback for the season.
“Lane stepped in last year at quarterback, not having taken one snap at QB his first two years on the varsity team,” Kitts said. “He ran the offense phenomenally. I’m looking for him to take the next step and really become the field general this year.”
Also new this year is a change in division. Hannibal, which went 2-3 last year in the abbreviated Fall II season, went from Section III’s Class C to the independent league. The Warriors join local foes, such as Oswego and Mexico, in the division. Mexico travels to Hannibal on Sept. 18.
The Warriors’ regular season begins on Sept. 9 with a road game at Fowler, but first is a group scrimmage at Mexico that includes Oswego, Cato-Meridian, Mexico and Phoenix.
Kitts said the coaching staff can utilize the scrimmage’s film to show players what needs to be fixed and addressed, rather than just talking about it during a practice, to “change the dynamic” and helps the players understand a little bit better.
“Everything changes on Saturday when you line up across from another colored jersey. That’s always how it is,” Kitts said. “You think you’ve got one thing, then you look and say, ‘Well, these are our strengths and these are our weaknesses.’ Maybe we had it the other way around, you never know. … But there will be some surprises on Saturday for sure.”
As the season creeps closer, Kitts said the team and coaching staff are all looking forward to the normal season. But he also wants to send his seniors out on top. In order to do that, Kitts added the ball has to bounce their way a few times and the team has to stay healthy.
“Success is measured by how much you improve. … It’s not always measured in wins or losses. It’s measured in where you start and where you end,” Kitts said. “I’d really like to send these seniors out with a winning season and by making a trip to sectionals. I think they’re capable of doing that. … We’ve just got to take advantage of our opportunities.”
