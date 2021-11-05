HANNIBAL — The Hannibal varsity football team is hosting Fowler this Saturday in a consolation game at noon.
Both teams fell in the Section III Independent League semifinals. The Warriors lost to Pulaski 21-0 on Saturday, and the Falcons were defeated by Mexico 56-30 last Thursday.
Entering the playoffs, Hannibal was the No. 3 seed, while the Falcons were No. 4. The Warriors boast a 3-3 record, and Fowler has a 6-2 record — both losses came against Mexico.
