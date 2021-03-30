HANNIBAL — With some experienced linemen and running backs returning, the Hannibal varsity football team hopes to run to victories this season.
The Warriors will play at 3 p.m. today at Fowler to start this unusual season. Varsity football was not played last fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the season shifted to the spring.
Coach Mike Kitts said he is concerned about the players’ conditioning, but is hopeful the Warriors’ hard work, depth, and experience will make that less and less of an obstacle to overall success.
“We’re not in game shape yet, but I assume most programs are facing the same thing,” Kitts said. “We’re focusing on execution. We’re trying to mix in our conditioning with game situations.”
Seniors Jonathan Madison and Dakota Thibault and junior Curtis Wilson return along the offensive line, and senior Ian Arnold is back from an injury. They will anchor that unit. “Other than that we’re relatively inexperienced on the offensive line, but we’ve got some size this year,” Kitts said.
They will provide pass protection and look to open holes for the running backs. The starting quarterback spot is a battle between junior Lane Rawls and sophomore Jayden Otis. They’ll be trying to replace five-year starter Zach Shortslef.
Juniors Drew Harris and Ethan Skiff, two of Hannibal’s three captains, give the team outstanding production and experience in the backfield. Harris was an all-league player in 2019, and Skiff also saw a lot of playing time. “Those guys played a ton of football for us last year,” Kitts said.
Another junior, Dustin MacFarland, has looked good in the preseason, the coach said.
“I think skill-wise our running backs are pretty explosive. I’m hoping we get some big chunk plays this year out of our running backs,” Kitts said.
Basketball player Dakota Roehm is playing at one receiver spot. At 6-foot-3, he’s a big target. Rawls saw action as a receiver last year, and could line up there if he is not playing QB, Kitts said.
Along the defensive line, Madison, Thibault, Arnold, and Wilson will be joined by senior Hunter Garrison, a big defensive tackle. Kitts said he expects to rotate others in to keep everybody fresh. “We’ve got a lot of young linemen. We’ve got a lot of young kids that we’d like to rotate in and get some experience,” the coach said.
Senior Hunter Dumas, Hannibal’s other captain, will be an anchor at a linebacker spot. He and Skiff both return as inside linebackers. Kitts said junior Dan Cerrillo will be a strong safety that occasionally moves up to man a linebacker post. Kitts said he likes what he has seen so far from all his linebackers.
“At the linebacker position so far this year they look like they run to the ball and tackle pretty well,” he said.
Harris, an all-league cornerback, will join Cerrillo in the secondary. There’s a battle to see who starts at the other cornerback position, but Kitts said that freshman Logan Longley “has looked pretty good when we’ve put him at corner.”
After today’s opener at Fowler, Hannibal will play April 5 at Mexico, April 10 at home against Oswego, April 17 at home against Sandy Creek, and April 21 at APW.
Kitts said he is pleased with the attitude and effort the players have shown leading up to the season.
“They’ve been away for a year and half now and they’re just happy to be out here,” he said. “But we’re here for a purpose as well.”
There is no league or Section III title to chase, but there are games to be played and progress to be made.
“We certainly are taking this and trying to make it as regular a season as possible for the kids,” Kitts said. “Our goal is to be a better team at the end of the year than we were in the beginning of the year. With kids, it’s really not measured in wins and losses. It’s measured in where they start and where they finish.”
Hannibal football schedule
March 30: Hannibal at Fowler, 3 p.m.
April 5: Hannibal at Mexico, 6 p.m.
April 10: Oswego at Hannibal, noon
April 17: Sandy Creek at Hannibal, noon
April 21: Hannibal at APW, 5:30 p.m.
