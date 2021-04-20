HANNIBAL — Junior Drew Harris notched the go-ahead touchdown on a 1-yard run in the Hannibal varsity football team’s 16-8 overtime victory over visiting Sandy Creek on Saturday.
Harris compiled 104 yards rushing on 21 carries for the Warriors. Junior Owen Skiff chipped in 100 yards on 20 carries.
“It’s great when your kids battle,” Hannibal coach Mike Kitts said. “They showed a lot of heart today.”
For the Comets, junior Maddox Brown and freshman Mason Ennist combined for 135 yards rushing.
The Warriors and Comets were knotted at 8-8 heading into OT. Hannibal won the coin toss in the bonus period and set up shop at Sandy Creek’s 20-yard line.
Harris ran for 5 yards. On his next carry, Harris fumbled the ball, but teammate Jayden Otis quickly recovered it for the Warriors.
Later in the drive at the Comets’ 12-yard line, Harris ripped off an 11-yard run to put Hannibal at the 1-yard line. He then scored on a 1-yard run. Hannibal led by eight points following a two-point conversion when junior Lane Rawls connected with Harris on a pass.
“We stayed with it and stayed patient,” Kitts said of Hannibal’s scoring drive in OT. “The linemen did a good job washing down the linebackers. We kicked out at the end and nobody was there.”
Sandy Creek was given an opportunity to tie the score. With the ball placed at Hannibal’s 20-yard line, Ennist compiled eight yards to move the Comets to the 12-yard line.
On fourth down, a small group of Warriors combined to sack sophomore quarterback Dustin Mackey, securing the victory for Hannibal.
“Our defense played outstanding,” Kitts said. “They were fired up in that overtime period.”
Kitts added that he “was a fan at that point” after the final play of the game.
“I’m standing there on the sidelines watching like the kids were,” he said. “When they sacked the quarterback, we went nuts.”
The matchup was scoreless in the first half. In the third quarter, Hannibal’s offense came alive.
Starting at its own 27-yard line, Hannibal tallied nine yards on the ground from Skiff, Harris, and Bobby Johnson. A personal foul moved Hannibal back 15 yards to make it fourth and long.
Hannibal got in punt formation, but punter Owen Skiff surprised the Comets and his own coach.
When Skiff got the ball from the long snapper, the junior caught Sandy Creek’s special teams sleeping with a fake punt and ran the ball on the right edge to the 38-yard line for the first down.
“It was something our punter saw,” Kitts said. “He saw how they were lined up and went off. It’s one of those things that if you get it the coach is happy, but if not he’s not very happy.”
From there, Harris zipped for a 22-yard run and Skiff darted 40 yards for the TD. After Rawls found Harris for the conversion, the Warriors had an 8-0 advantage.
“(Skiff and Harris) came up to the program early,” Kitts said. “Drew was a freshman, and Skiff camp up as a sophomore. They are our leaders and good football players.”
The Comets tied the score at 8-8 when Ennist ran 25 yards for a TD as the clock was winding down in the third quarter. Senior Zach Paternoster added the conversion run.
That set the stage for Hannibal’s heroics in overtime.
Kitts praised the Comets for their “grit, grind and determination” throughout the afternoon showdown.
“They’re one of the best teams in the North Country in Class D,” he said.
The Warriors, 2-2, cap their 2021 season Wednesday with a game at 5:30 p.m. at Altmar-Parish-Williamstown.
“(APW) has always been a tough team,” Kitts said. “We’ve had battles with them. We’ll see how it goes.”
