PULASKI — The Hannibal varsity football team is traveling to Pulaski today for the Section III Independent League semifinal matchup at noon.
The No. 3 Warriors enter the game with a 3-2 record, while the No. 2 Blue Devils are 4-1.
These two teams already met once this season on Oct. 16 at Hannibal. Pulaski won 26-8. The Blue Devils posted all 26 points in the third quarter, while Lane Rawls threw a 54-yard reception to Mathias Alton in the fourth quarter for the Warriors’ lone touchdown.
The winner of this game faces No. 1 Mexico on Nov. 5 at a site that’s to be determined.
