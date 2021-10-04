HANNIBAL — The Hannibal varsity football team utilized a widespread running game in its 44-14 win over Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Saturday.
Six players registered rushing attempts for the Warriors, five of them recording at least 20 yards. Four of the team’s touchdowns came on the ground.
Drew Harris had 94 rushing yards with a touchdown, and Owen Skiff ran for 64 yards and also scored a touchdown. Lane Rawls, who at the end of the game had zero yards after a couple tackles for losses, ran in for two touchdowns.
“Those guys have been in the offensive system for four years. That’s what we expect from our four-year players,” Hannibal coach Mike Kitts said. “We can’t just give the ball to No. 12 (Harris) every play. Teams will figure that out.”
Hannibal’s strong running game came out fast. On their first drive, the Warriors ran on all nine plays. Logan Longley had the biggest gain of the drive with a 21-yard run. Harris eventually ran in for the one-yard touchdown with a run up the middle. After the missed extra point kick, Hannibal led 6-0.
After forcing the Rebels to punt, Hannibal got right back to running. However, the scoring play came on a 27-yard pass from Rawls to receiver Carl Emmons, putting the Warriors up 14-0 after Rawls found Harris in the endzone for the two-point conversion.
Rawls scored his first touchdown with 2:32 left in the first half on a two-yard run. Again, the Warriors utilized longer gains on the ground. This drive, Skiff ran for 37 yards alone. Harris ran in for the two-point conversion, giving Hannibal a 22-0 lead.
Ben Alton intercepted a pass from APW’s Jakob Amidon. On the ensuing offensive drive, Rawls found Harris for a 47-yard pass, followed by a 23-yard touchdown pass from Rawls to Emmons with 1.2 seconds left in the half. The Warriors had a 30-0 lead heading into halftime after Longley scored on the two-point conversion.
Hannibal added one more touchdown in the third quarter after Rawls ran in for his second touchdown of the game with a one-yard run. A failed two-point conversion left the Warriors up 36-0.
After shutting out APW in the first half, some blunders from Hannibal on defense and special teams gave the Rebels a couple opportunities to score.
Amidon found Logan Zender for a 41-yard TD pass, putting APW on the board 36-8 after Amidon ran in for the two-point conversion.
Hannibal had to punt for just the second time in the game, but Wyatt Stanard broke through the Warriors’ special teams unit and ran in for a nearly 70-yard punt return. The two-point conversion failed, putting the Rebels down 36-14.
Kitts said his defense played well, but now it’s just about “cleaning up” the Warriors’ tackling technique. Outside of the interception, the Warriors also forced a fumble on an APW third down. Hannibal also had at least five tackles for losses.
“Our defense has played well two weeks in a row. Coach (Scott) Leonard’s got a good scheme,” Kitts said. “A lot of the time, we’re putting them in positions in the backfield that get tackles for losses, we’re just not wrapping and tackling well right now.”
Hannibal added one more touchdown in the latter stages of the fourth quarter, with a two-yard run from Skiff, followed by the two-point conversion from Dustin MacFarland, putting the Warriors up 44-14.
“Physically, we played real well. Mentally, I don’t think we played our best game,” Kitts said. “We’re still making some dumb penalties here and there. If we clean those up, we could put 60 (points) up.”
The Warriors (2-0) face Port Byron/Union Springs Friday at the Panthers’ stadium. Kitts added that during the week of preparation, it’ll be about getting better at “being football smart,” and making sure everyone’s on the same page — especially during in-game adjustments.
“Our goals don’t change from year-to-year or season-to-season. It’s to get better every week,” Kitts said. “We’re 2-0 now, so let’s get better next week.”
