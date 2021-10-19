HANNIBAL — The Hannibal varsity football team fell on Senior Night 26-8 Saturday against Pulaski.
The Warriors recognized their 12 senior football players as well as their two senior cheerleaders.
Mathias Alton scored the team’s lone touchdown with a 54-yard reception from Rawls in the fourth quarter.
The first half was scoreless. But Pulaski got to work in the third, scoring all four of its touchdowns in the quarter.
Tanner Trust returned a 70-yard kickoff for the Blue Devils’ first touchdown of the game.
Daulton Evans had an 84-yard receiving touchdown from Casey Wilson before Owen Isgar returned a punt 64 yards for a touchdown. Trevor Cole rounded out the scoring with a 12-yard receiving touchdown from Wilson.
Rawls went 3-7 in the air with 96 yards and the touchdown.
On the ground, Mathias Alton led the Warriors with 27 yards on 12 attempts. Harris had 23 rushing yards, while Skiff added 18 yards. Logan Longley chipped in seven yards, as well.
Skiff had two receptions for 42 yards, while Alton scored on his lone reception, which was 54 yards.
Defensively, Skiff led Hannibal with 10 tackles. Rawls added seven tackles, while Dustin MacFarland recorded six tackles. Ben Alton and Curtis Wilson both contributed three tackles. Mathias Alton and Shaiden Hollenway both chipped in two tackles. Cole Hess, James Moore, Cody Miner and Mike Soper all had a tackle.
Rawls also forced a fumble, while Hess recovered a fumble.
Hannibal (3-1) has its final game of the regular season Friday at Phoenix.
