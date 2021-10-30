PULASKI — The Hannibal varsity football team fell 21-0 against Pulaski in the Section III Independent League semifinals Saturday.
The Warriors finish the 2021 campaign with a 3-3 record, including the loss to the Blue Devils. They sat as the No. 3 seed in the playoffs.
Pulaski advances to the championship game against Mexico on Friday at Mexico Stadium for the championship matchup. The Tigers are the No. 1 seed of the tournament, while the Blue Devils are No. 2.
Check out oswegocountynewsnow.com on Monday for a full story, which will appear in the Tuesday edition of The Palladium-Times.
