HANNIBAL — The Pulaski varsity boys cross country team ran past host Hannibal 24-33 on Tuesday.
Pulaski’s Luke Tighe was the overall race winner with a time of 16:27 over the 2.83-mile course.
Two of his teammates on the Blue Devils placed second and third. They were Josh Carguello (17:00) and Sean McGregor (17:52).
Hannibal senior Austin Calkins placed fourth in 17:55, followed by Warrior sophomore Gavin Griffin in fifth (18:55).
Pulaski’s Aidan McCormack took sixth in 19:08, with five Hannibal runners placing seventh through 11th. They were Xavier Lastra (19:09), Sean Taylor (19:30), Brady Kuc (19:53), Cole Hess (20:00), and Alex Hall (20:03).
“Our seventh, eighth, ninth, 10th, and 11th place runners ran as a great pack,” Hannibal coach Dan Pawlewicz said. “It was a beautiful day and all the kids ran great.”
Other Hannibal boys placing among the top 20 overall finishers were Mason Garbus (15th, 20:24), Thomas Kenyon (16th, 20:27), and Logan Longley (20th, 21:00).
Pulaski won the varsity girls cross country meet, 15-51 (incomplete). Leading the way for the Devils were race winner Ciarra Coffin (21:30) and runner-up Gabrielle Waite (22:35).
